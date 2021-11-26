ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

World races to contain new COVID threat, the omicron variant

By RAF CASERT, CALVIN WOODWARD Associated Press
Times Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS (AP) — Nearly two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, the world raced Friday to...

www.timesdaily.com

Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
EatThis

5 Places You'll Most Likely Catch COVID, According to Experts

The coronavirus pandemic is not over, and it's not waning either—in fact, cases are rising again, as more people go indoors. "The current seven day daily average of cases is about 92,800. This is an 18% increase from last week," warned CDC Chief Rochelle Walensky this week. "The seven day average of hospital admissions is about 5,600 per day, about a 6% increase from the prior seven day average. And the seven day average daily deaths are about 1,000 per day." Contrast that with the number of daily cases experts say would make us a whole lot safer: a comparatively tiny 10,000. So where are you most likely to catch COVID? Read on for 5 places—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
The Independent

Omicron symptoms: What to look out for as doctor says new variant completely different to Delta

A doctor in South Africa, one of the first persons to suspect the emergence of a different virus strain, assured that the symptoms of Omicron are "mild," amid rising concerns over the new Covid variant. Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association, said she noticed seven patients at her clinic who had symptoms different from the Delta variant. "What brought them to the surgery was this extreme tiredness," she told AFP, adding that the patients had mild muscle aches, a "scratchy throat" and dry cough.Dr Coetzee said she alerted health officials of a "clinical picture...
deseret.com

Why the omicron variant might change how the pandemic ends

The omicron variant of the coronavirus might be a sign that the coronavirus pandemic has reached a new, safer stage than before, experts told The Sydney Morning Herald. Over the weekend, the World Health Organization warned of a new COVID-19 variant of concern, naming it after the Greek alphabet letter name of “omicron,” as I wrote for the Deseret News.
Insider

Shanghai canceled over 500 flights, closed schools, and suspended hospital services because of 3 COVID-19 infections

Shanghai, China, canceled over 500 flights and locked down several residential areas over three COVID-19 cases. Twenty hospitals also suspended outpatient and emergency medical services for three days. The sweeping response is part of China's strict COVID zero tolerance policy. Chinese financial hub Shanghai canceled hundreds of flights, closed schools,...
CBS Baltimore

Hogan: Concern But No Need For Lockdowns In Maryland Over Dangerous Omicron Covid Variant

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan told WJZ while he is concerned about the Omicron covid variant, he does not see more restrictions in the future. “I don’t see any kind of shutdowns or lockdowns. …We’re going to be encouraging people to go back to the things that kept us safe in the first place, which probably means some social distancing, masking, but most importantly, getting vaccinated,” the governor said Monday.  He met earlier with Maryland’s Covid-19 response team. The governor advised people to get their boosters. “Obviously, you’re much better off being fully immunized. If you haven’t gotten your booster, you’re...
Times Daily

US moving to toughen testing requirement for travelers

Washington (AP) — The Biden administration is moving to toughen testing requirements for international travelers to the U.S., including both vaccinated and unvaccinated people, amid the spread of the new omicron variant of the coronavirus. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only.
Times Daily

US panel backs first-of-a-kind COVID-19 pill from Merck

WASHINGTON (AP) — A panel of U.S. health advisers on Tuesday narrowly backed a closely watched COVID-19 pill from Merck, setting the stage for a likely authorization of the first drug that Americans could take at home to treat the coronavirus. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New...
The Independent

Omicron: How transmissible is the new variant and can it evade vaccines?

The emergence of the new omicron variant of coronavirus has prompted public concern around the world and sent scientists racing to examine its potential impact.So far more than 150 infections of the omicron variant have been detected in more than a dozen countries across the world, with the highest number — 77 cases — reported in South Africa.In an address from the White House on Monday, US president Joe Biden said omicron is a “cause for concern, not a cause for panic” while urging people to keep getting their vaccines and booster shots.The heavily mutated variant, whose scientific name is...
Reuters

Germany reports highest daily COVID-19 death toll for 9 months

BERLIN, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Germany reported the highest number of deaths from coronavirus since mid-February on Wednesday as hospitals warned that the country could have 6,000 people in intensive care by Christmas, above the peak of last winter. The Robert Koch Institute, Germany's state infectious disease agency, reported 67,186...
Times Daily

Saudis detect 1st case of new coronavirus variant omicron

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia said Wednesday it detected its first case of the new coronavirus variant omicron. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00...
Times Daily

South Korea's daily virus jump exceeds 5,000 for first time

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s daily jump in coronavirus infections exceeded 5,000 for the first time since the start of the pandemic, as a delta-driven surge also pushed hospitalizations and deaths to record highs. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription...
Times Daily

Japan starts booster COVID vaccinations amid omicron scare

TOKYO (AP) — Japan on Wednesday started offering coronavirus vaccine booster shots to health care workers amid growing concerns over a new variant of the virus that has already been detected in the country. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After...
