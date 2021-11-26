ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cavaliers set return date for Evan Mobley following elbow injury

By Cody Taylor
 4 days ago
AP Photo/Tony Dejak

Cleveland Cavaliers rookie Evan Mobley will reportedly return to play on Saturday against the Orlando Magic, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Mobley suffered a right elbow sprain on Nov. 15 in a loss to the Boston Celtics. He appeared to make a play on the ball but was inadvertently hit in the elbow. He stayed in the game for a few minutes but eventually left and did not return.

The Cavaliers initially announced Mobley would miss 2-4 weeks but head coach J.B. Bickerstaff this week said Mobley was making good progress. He will now apparently be ready to go versus the Magic, barring any setbacks.

Mobley has emerged as perhaps the top rookie to this point of the season. He is averaging 14.6 points, eight rebounds, 1.6 blocked shots and one assist in 15 games. He is second in scoring average among first-year players while he is also second in rebounding.

The Cavaliers certainly caught a break now that it looks as though Mobley avoided a major injury and will ultimately miss less than two weeks of action. He has been a key part of their early success and now he appears set to make his return.

Cleveland has lost four straight games since Mobley suffered his injury.

