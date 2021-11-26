ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, KS

Making turkey day happy

By Jacob Spencer Staff Writer
columbusnews-report.com
 5 days ago

Speedy deliveries and holiday cheer were on full display Tuesday at the First Baptist...

www.columbusnews-report.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Boy, 17, becomes fourth victim in Michigan high school shooting

A 17-year-old boy shot during Tuesday's shooting at Oxford High School died Wednesday morning, officials in Michigan said. The boy, Justin Shilling, died around 10:45 a.m. at McLaren Oakland Hospital in Pontiac, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. He is the fourth person killed. Authorities previously identified the three...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Society
City
Columbus, KS
CBS News

U.S. warns renewed Russian aggression in Ukraine will trigger "serious consequences"

Any renewed Russian aggression in Ukraine would trigger "serious consequences," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday during a visit to Latvia, where NATO foreign ministers assembled to discuss the recent buildup of Russian troops near the Ukrainian border. In recent weeks, the U.S. and other officials have been sounding the alarm over Russia amassing troops near its border with Ukraine, concerned that an offensive or an escalation of a seven-year-long conflict in the volatile eastern region of Donbas could be on the horizon.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turkey Day#Thanksgiving#The First Baptist Church
CBS News

FDA advisers endorse Merck's COVID antiviral drug in narrow vote

A panel of the Food and Drug Administration's outside drug advisers voted narrowly Tuesday to endorse allowing antiviral pills developed by Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics to be prescribed for COVID-19, following an hours-long meeting mulling the benefits and risks of molnupiravir to treat the disease in high-risk adults. While not...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
CBS News

Appeals court judges appear skeptical of Trump's claim of executive privilege

Washington — A three-judge federal appeals court panel weighing whether former President Donald Trump can shield his White House records from the House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol appeared skeptical of Mr. Trump's claims of executive privilege on Tuesday, the latest development in a legal standoff that could ultimately reach the Supreme Court.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy