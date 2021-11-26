ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Grand Tour: Fans Are Going Crazy Over New Trailer

By Steven Douglas
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fans are going crazy over the new trailer that’s just dropped for the upcoming episode of The Grand Tour. Named Carnage A Trois, Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May can be seen exploring the world of French cars. But with the promise of a Christmas special with a...

Covering everything car related from the latest supercars to the funniest car shows. We live and breathe the world of motoring.

 https://www.grandtournation.com

