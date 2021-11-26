The Grand Tour: Fans Are Going Crazy Over New Trailer

In a recent video for DriveTribe, Richard Hammond takes to his local country roads in a famous star of his original Top Gear. His Opel Kadett, lovingly named Oliver, became incredibly popular when it was saved from ruin during the Top Gear Botswana Special episode. And while Jeremy Clarkson and James May took great pleasure in teasing him about his relationship with the car, he still has it and adores it just as much today as he did back then.

