Film Don’t Lie: The value of setting a good screen

By MotorCityHoops - Bryce Simon
Detroit Bad Boys
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs I said in my article about the Detroit Pistons off-target passing, there is plenty of blame to go around for the early season offensive struggles. While this team has definitely had some better stretches as of late, there are still plenty of bad quarters that is keeping this young squad...

