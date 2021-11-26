The White Company Black Friday sale 2021: Deals on candles, slippers and more

Black Friday is here, and countless brands have dropped amazing deals. And the good news is that you can add The White Company to your list of stores to shop, as it’s launched “ The White Weekend ” – its own alternative to the Black Friday event.

A go-to for luxury bedding, gorgeously soft towels, effortless nightwear and classic homewares, The White Company is a great all-rounder for fashion and homeware , but one which can be a little pricey.

This is where sale events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday come into play; with discounts and deals aplenty, you’re sure to score a bargain at the brand’s website and in its stores.

So what exactly is happening with The White Company and Black Friday? Here’s everything you need to know about the offers running across The White Weekend .

Does The White Company take part in Black Friday?

Yes, The White Company has its own Black Friday event, “The White Weekend”, which for 2021 gets you 20 per cent on everything on its website. To get the discount, you simply need to enter the code “JOY20” at the checkout, or shop in-store.

If you’re overwhelmed by choice – this is a site-wide offer, after all – its candles are a great gift to snap up. We rate the fir tree candle (was £20, now £16, Thewhitecompany.co.uk ) for ultimate Christmassy vibes.

We also love The White Company’s silk pillowcases , which featured in our round-up of the best silk pillowcases , and are also available with 20 per cent off (was £65, now £52, Thewhitecompany.co.uk ). But whatever you buy, from bedding to slippers to kids’ clothes , you’ll save one-fifth on the RRP until Monday.

Does The White Company take part in Cyber Monday?

There is no direct mention of Cyber Monday on the brand’s Black Friday page, but given that its discounts are a part of “The White Weekend,” which runs until 29 November, which is Cyber Monday, we think it’s fair to say yes.

How much is The White Company’s Black Friday discount?

In 2021, The White Company is offering a site-wide discount, meaning you can score a bargain on any item you’ve had your eye on. To get 20 per cent offer, use the code “JOY20”.

What was in The White Company’s Black Friday sale last year?

In 2020, The White Company offered 20 per cent off everything, site-wide, from Thursday 26 November until Monday 30 November using the code “MAGICAL20”. So, the brand has matched last year’s deals exactly, with 20 per cent off this year too.

The sale included all of the brand’s most coveted items, from luxury bedding to super soft, fluffy towels, robes and slippers. For example, its luxury Egyptian cotton towels ranged from £3.20 to £36, rather than the usual £4 to £45. Its super-soft cashmere bed socks were also available for £28.80 instead of £36.

Discounts also spanned across the brand’s furniture offer, with the likes of its ultra-chic drinks trolley (£375, Thewhitecompany.com ) being offered for â€‹â€‹£360 instead of its then-RRP of £450.

How much is The White Company’s delivery on Black Friday?

This year’s discounts do not apply to delivery costs. The White Company’s delivery fees are:

Free for orders to the UK over £50

£3.50 for orders under £50

