The White Company Black Friday sale 2021: Deals on candles, slippers and more
Black Friday is here, and countless brands have dropped amazing deals. And the good news is that you can add The White Company to your list of stores to shop, as it’s launched “ The White Weekend ” – its own alternative to the Black Friday event.
A go-to for luxury bedding, gorgeously soft towels, effortless nightwear and classic homewares, The White Company is a great all-rounder for fashion and homeware , but one which can be a little pricey.
Follow live: The best early Black Friday deals to shop now
This is where sale events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday come into play; with discounts and deals aplenty, you’re sure to score a bargain at the brand’s website and in its stores.
So what exactly is happening with The White Company and Black Friday? Here’s everything you need to know about the offers running across The White Weekend .
Read more:
- John Lewis Black Friday 2021 deals, from tech to beauty
- The best deals in Amazon’s 2021 Black Friday sale
- Black Friday home and kitchen deals 2021
- The beauty deals to take advantage of this Black Friday
Does The White Company take part in Black Friday?
Yes, The White Company has its own Black Friday event, “The White Weekend”, which for 2021 gets you 20 per cent on everything on its website. To get the discount, you simply need to enter the code “JOY20” at the checkout, or shop in-store.
If you’re overwhelmed by choice – this is a site-wide offer, after all – its candles are a great gift to snap up. We rate the fir tree candle (was £20, now £16, Thewhitecompany.co.uk ) for ultimate Christmassy vibes.
We also love The White Company’s silk pillowcases , which featured in our round-up of the best silk pillowcases , and are also available with 20 per cent off (was £65, now £52, Thewhitecompany.co.uk ). But whatever you buy, from bedding to slippers to kids’ clothes , you’ll save one-fifth on the RRP until Monday.
Does The White Company take part in Cyber Monday?
There is no direct mention of Cyber Monday on the brand’s Black Friday page, but given that its discounts are a part of “The White Weekend,” which runs until 29 November, which is Cyber Monday, we think it’s fair to say yes.
How much is The White Company’s Black Friday discount?
In 2021, The White Company is offering a site-wide discount, meaning you can score a bargain on any item you’ve had your eye on. To get 20 per cent offer, use the code “JOY20”.
What was in The White Company’s Black Friday sale last year?
In 2020, The White Company offered 20 per cent off everything, site-wide, from Thursday 26 November until Monday 30 November using the code “MAGICAL20”. So, the brand has matched last year’s deals exactly, with 20 per cent off this year too.
The sale included all of the brand’s most coveted items, from luxury bedding to super soft, fluffy towels, robes and slippers. For example, its luxury Egyptian cotton towels ranged from £3.20 to £36, rather than the usual £4 to £45. Its super-soft cashmere bed socks were also available for £28.80 instead of £36.
Discounts also spanned across the brand’s furniture offer, with the likes of its ultra-chic drinks trolley (£375, Thewhitecompany.com ) being offered for â€‹â€‹£360 instead of its then-RRP of £450.
How much is The White Company’s delivery on Black Friday?
This year’s discounts do not apply to delivery costs. The White Company’s delivery fees are:
- Free for orders to the UK over £50
- £3.50 for orders under £50
Voucher codes
For the latest discounts on homeware and fashion, try the links below:
Read more on Black Friday 2021
The best Black Friday deals this year – the very best discounts
Best Black Friday tech deals – whether it’s a new phone contract or noise-cancelling headphones, you’ll find the best offers here
Best Black Friday home appliances deals – now’s the time to upgrade your vacuum cleaner or coffee machine
Best Black Friday gaming deals – Xbox or Playstation? Here’s our expert guide to discounts on consoles, controllers and games
Best Black Friday beauty deals – stock up on your favourites across make-up, skincare, haircare and fragrance
Best Black Friday laptop deals – there are hundreds of pounds to be saved on laptops from big-name brands such as Apple, Microsoft and HP
Best Black Friday TV deals – update your at-home cinema experience without paying full price
Best Black Friday clothing deals – whether it’s a pair of boots or a coat, treat yourself to some new wardrobe essentials
Best Black Friday kids’ toys deals – get your Christmas shopping done and dusted with offers from Disney, Lego, Playmobil and more
Best Black Friday sports deals – kit out your home gym or build your winter workout wardrobe
Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals – whether it’s the OLED, lite or original you’re after, level up with these discounts
Best Black Friday mattress deals – rest easy with big offers on brands such as Emma, Eve Sleep and Simba
Best Amazon Black Friday deals – our pick of the best bargains from the millions out there
Best Apple Black Friday deals – discover rare offers on the brand’s bestsellers, from AirPods to iPhones
Best Argos Black Friday deals – find discounts on everything from kids to homeware, fitness and DIY
Best Boots Black Friday deals – there’s no better time to save on beauty, skincare, electric toothbrushes and more
Best Currys Black Friday deals – for everything from TVs and laptops to kettles and coffee machines
Best Black Friday Dyson deals – bag a bargain on the brand’s corded, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners
Best John Lewis & Partners Black Friday deals – the high street stalwart has great prices on fashion, beauty, tech, kids and homeware
Comments / 0