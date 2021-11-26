ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
18th century folk artist Andrea Garcia

 5 days ago

Fra Andreas Garcia was an 18th-century Mexican Franciscan friar and folk artist who worked...

Deadline

WME Agent Robert Newman & Family Mourn Loss Of Daughter Leah From Postpartum Complications

WME’s Robert Newman, one of the best liked and most prominent literary agents in Hollywood, suffered a tragedy last week. He wrote a short note for the community as he and his family grieves. The Newmans have our profound condolences.  On Monday, November 22, 2021, Leah Stephanie Newman gave birth to her beautiful daughter, Beatrice Violet. Beatrice’s mother, our beloved daughter and sister, Leah passed away unexpectedly from unknown postpartum complications at Cedars Sinai Medical Center on Wednesday, November 24. Beatrice will be lovingly raised by Leah’s parents, Cindy and Robert Newman. To know Leah was to love her. She was an...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Times and Democrat

Photos: Josephine Baker through the years

France is inducting Josephine Baker — Missouri-born cabaret dancer, French World War II spy and civil rights activist — into its Pantheon, the first Black woman honored in the final resting place of France’s most revered luminaries.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Guardian

Artist Kehinde Wiley: ‘The new work is about what it feels like to be young, Black and alive in the 21st century’

Kehinde Wiley has a love-hate relationship with western art history. “There’s something glorious about the portraits that you see of aristocrats and royal families. Something beautiful in those expansive imperialist landscapes.” But there’s a dead end. Such paintings, from the baroque, rococo, renaissance and Dutch golden age eras, are ultimately displays of European power, wealth, and beauty. “What I wanted to do was to take the good parts, the parts that I love, and fertilise them with things that I know to be beautiful – people who happen to look like me.”
VISUAL ART
State
New Mexico State
Secret LA

We Finally Know The Venue For This Mesmerizing Immersive Monet Exhibit Coming To L.A.

Get tickets to Monet: The Immersive Experience and wander through a floor-to-ceiling world of Claude Monet’s stunning impressionist masterpieces. Experience the dream world of Claude Monet like never before at this incredible exhibit coming to 1345 N. Montebello Boulevard, Montebello, California. Monet: The Immersive Experience will take you on a mesmerizing, multisensory voyage into the life, techniques, influences and works of the great French impressionist. Get your tickets here and step into a breathtaking world of art.
MONTEBELLO, CA
ARTnews

At Art Basel Miami Beach, Large-Scale Artworks Reflect on Tumultuous Past Two Years

Several large-scale artworks have touched down this week in the Miami Beach Convention Center as part of Art Basel’s U.S. edition, the first to take place since 2019. Taking its name from the imaginary geographical lines that run from north to south, the fair’s Meridians section will present a range of 16 commissioned and historic works by some of today’s leading and most-closely watched artists, including Howardena Pindella, Yinka Shonibare, Maxwell Alexandre, Brendan Fernandes, Todd Gray, and more. “These links of north to south” are a guiding force, said Magalí Arriola, the director of Museo Tamayo in Mexico City who organized...
VISUAL ART
fox7austin.com

Folk Potions at Maaribu Market

Founder Raina Rose talks to FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum about her business. She also talks about being one of the local vendors at a market being hosted by Maaribu, a new home store and cafe.
AUSTIN, TX
#18th Century#Mexican Franciscan#Bulto
fordham.edu

New Book Offers Timeless Lessons from 20th-Century Catholic Artists and Activists

In her new book, Kindred Spirits: Friendship and Resistance at the Edges of Modern Catholicism, Brenna Moore, Ph.D., professor of theology at Fordham, explores an international network of “20th-century Catholic movers and shakers” who resisted forms of oppression and sustained their work through friendship. These Catholic historians, theologians, poets, and...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Stereogum

Jeff Parker – “Four Folks”

Tortoise member and all-around prolific guitarist Jeff Parker will soon follow up last year’s Suite For Max Brown, recorded with his band the New Breed, with a solo guitar record called Forfolks. After sharing lead single “Suffolk” earlier this month, he’s back today with a sort of title track from the LP.
ALTADENA, CA
AFP

Empire State Building lights up to honor Josephine Baker

New York's Empire State Building lit up in the French national colors on Monday evening to honor Josephine Baker, on the eve of the US-born singer, dancer and rights activist's entrance to the Pantheon in Paris. Baker will become the first Black woman to be honored in the mausoleum, the final resting place of leading figures in the history of France. "Tonight... we glow blue, white, and red in celebration of entertainer and civil rights icon Josephine Baker," the 102-story art deco skyscraper's Twitter account posted. As night fell, the building's tricolor top and spire gleamed among Manhattan's city lights, whilst on the 86th floor viewing deck, an event to celebrate Baker took place.
POLITICS
Secret LA

A Breathtaking, Multisensory Monet Exhibit Is Coming To A Huge Warehouse Near East L.A.

Step into artistic masterpieces by Claude Monet at this stunning art exhibit that’s coming to Los Angeles!. Exhibition Hub, the company that brought highly successful, immersive Van Gogh exhibits to cities like NYC, Atlanta, and Miami, has just announced a brand-new experience that’s coming to a huge 80,000-square foot space off Montebello Boulevard in Montebello, California!
LOS ANGELES, CA
ARTnews

At Faena, Aorist Auctions Newly Minted NFTs to Save Miami’s Endangered Reefs

Last night, as part of Miami Art Week, Aorist, a newly established cultural organization focused on sustainable NFT-based artist commissions, hosted a reception to launch its first round of commissioned artworks and an auction of related NFTs at the Faena Hotel in Miami Beach. The exhibition, titled “Crossroads,” features five new pieces by artists Refik Anadol, Nancy Baker Cahill, Andrés Reisinger, Auriea Harvey, and Carlos Betancourt, all of which are accessible near the hotel. Anadol’s Machine Hallucinations: Coral Dreams is a mesmerizing 40-by-40 foot video installation that features abstracted imagery of coral reefs based on AI data, and was installed on...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
blackchronicle.com

VISUAL ART

