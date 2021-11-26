18th century folk artist Andrea Garcia

Last night, as part of Miami Art Week, Aorist, a newly established cultural organization focused on sustainable NFT-based artist commissions, hosted a reception to launch its first round of commissioned artworks and an auction of related NFTs at the Faena Hotel in Miami Beach.
The exhibition, titled “Crossroads,” features five new pieces by artists Refik Anadol, Nancy Baker Cahill, Andrés Reisinger, Auriea Harvey, and Carlos Betancourt, all of which are accessible near the hotel. Anadol’s Machine Hallucinations: Coral Dreams is a mesmerizing 40-by-40 foot video installation that features abstracted imagery of coral reefs based on AI data, and was installed on...
