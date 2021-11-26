Belmont Park Results Friday May 7th, 2021

Class A: Russellville defeated Bethlehem 34-21 and Pikeville crushed Raceland 36-7. Russellville will face Raceland in the Class A title game next Friday at 11 am Central in Kroger Field. Class 2A: Beechwood downed Mayfield 38-7 and Lexington Christian blanked Middlesboro 58-0. Becchwood meets Lexington Christian in the final Friday...
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota High School State Volleyball Tournament continued on Friday with the semifinal round as teams looked to punch their tickets to Saturday’s State Championships. In Class AA, all four top seeds advanced to the semifinals including defending champion O’Gorman. Top-seed Washington knocked off Huron in four sets while […]
The PSAL football semifinals are set for Saturday, the New York Islanders are preparing to bring fans into their new arena and Saint John's will be hosting the University of Kansas in the first basketball game at UBS Arena.
Game 4: Peoria Notre Dame 52 Charlotte HS, Fl. 43. Bureau Valley moved to 3 and 1 and Stark County fell to 2 and 2 as the Storm, led by 26 points from Carter Salisbury, picked up the win on Friday afternoon. In game 2 on Friday Putnam County picked...
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Reinhart scored the winning power-play goal with 14.4 seconds left, capping a furious comeback for the Florida Panthers to beat the Washington Capitals 5-4 on Tuesday night. Trailing 4-1, the Panthers scored four goals on a season-high 26 shots in the third period to snap...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Hyunjung Lee scored a career-high 32 points as Davidson topped Charlotte 75-58 on Tuesday night. Michael Jones had 18 points for Davidson (5-2), which won its fourth straight game.
Thanks to a masterful win in The Game, and a win in Lincoln (followed by some help), it will be Michigan vs. Iowa in the Big Ten title game. Here's a look at the full league picture. 1. Michigan (11-1, 8-1)
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Wake Forest has extended drives all year with a tempo-controlling offense that regularly responds with precision when it’s time to move the chains. Pittsburgh’s defense keeps getting off the field with a knack for timely stops.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Taz Sherman scored 18 points and West Virginia pulled away in the second half to beat Bellarmine 74-55 on Tuesday night. Sherman sank 7 of 12 shots from the floor for the Mountaineers (6-1), who improved to 4-0 at home. Sean McNeil hit two 3-pointers and scored 14. Jalen Bridges had nine rebounds as West Virginia won the battle of the boards 41-31.
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Brandon Suggs made a layup with 40 seconds left to lift East Carolina to a 63-62 win over Old Dominion on Tuesday night. C.J. Keyser turned the ball over on the following possession for the Monarchs, securing the victory for the Pirates. Vance Jackson had 21...
Montana State’s players and coaches felt their trip home, following their last game, was long. The Bobcats had just been defeated by rival Montana for the first time in five years. It was also their first loss to anyone since their season opener, which was a prelude to a nine-game winning streak.
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Trey Pulliam scored 16 points, including the first four in an 18-2 run in the first half that gave San Diego State control en route to a 72-47 win against Long Beach State on Tuesday night. Matt Bradley had 12 points and Keith Dinwiddie scored 12...
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Andre Gordon scored 15 points to lead five in double figures and Texas A&M defeated New Orleans 85-65 on Tuesday night. The Aggies also got 13 points from Tyrece Radford, 11 each from Hassan Diarra and Wade Taylor IV, and 10 from Marcus Williams.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Zed Key scored a career-high 20 points and Ohio State held top-ranked Duke scoreless for the final 4 1/2 minutes, completing a rally from a 15-point second-half deficit to beat the Blue Devils 71-66 on Tuesday night. E.J. Liddell hit two free throws with 1:06 remaining...
NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — The only certainty about Tiger Woods is that he won't be playing very much golf, and that's if he decides it's worth trying to scale a mountain taller than all the previous ones. “Making progress,” he wrote to accompany a video of his swing he posted...
