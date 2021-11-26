ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man shot by patrol trooper taken to hospital

 4 days ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a Nebraska State Patrol trooper has shot a man in a struggle over a gun outside a...

Panhandle Post

Troopers complete Thanksgiving 'Click It or Ticket' effort

LINCOLN — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol assisted 215 motorists and removed from the road 13 impaired drivers during the Thanksgiving weekend. “Good weather made for safe travel conditions across much of our state over Thanksgiving weekend,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “As the winter months approach, now is the time to begin preparing for winter driving.”
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Lincoln police: Teen shot older man in road rage conflict

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police in Lincoln say a 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of shooting an older man during what officers believe was a road rage confrontation. Police say 19-year-old Tyler Foster shot a 68-year-old man Sunday afternoon after the man confronted Foster. Investigators say the two...
LINCOLN, NE
Panhandle Post

UPDATE: CPS, CSC placed in lock out Tuesday afternoon

Chadron Public Schools and Chadron State College were placed in a lock out this afternoon. The lock out was initiated as the Chadron Police Department searched for two people wanted in connection with a Pine Ridge Reservation shooting on Nov. 28. At approximately 2 p.m. the Chadron Police Department was...
CHADRON, NE
Panhandle Post

2 men killed, third wounded in Omaha shooting on Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Two men were killed and a third man was critically injured Saturday in an Omaha shooting. The gunshots were reported near 34th and Jackson streets around 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Police said 21-year-old William Harnage and 18-year-old Jang Puol were found dead in front of a residence.
OMAHA, NE
Panhandle Post

Fire destroys vintage cars, motorcycles near Denton

DENTON, Neb. (AP) — A garage fire near Denton has caused more than $1 million in damage to several classic cars and motorcycles. The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the fire broke out Saturday in a detached garage. Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said the 50-by-100-foot garage was fully engulfed...
DENTON, NE
Panhandle Post

Woman killed in Omaha wreck; driver of other car in custody

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police say they will seek charges against a driver involved in an accident that killed one woman and left two other people injured. The Omaha World-Herald reports that the two-vehicle crash happened Wednesday night, killing 37-year-old Candice McDowell of Omaha. She was driving east on...
OMAHA, NE
Panhandle Post

Man sentenced for shooting into three homes in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Lincoln man has been sentenced to up to 30 years in prison for shooting into three homes in January. The Lincoln Journal Star reported Friday that Dontaiven Drappeaux had pleaded no contest to attempted unlawful discharge of a firearm. Ballistics tests tied his gun to...
LINCOLN, NE
Panhandle Post

Chadron police remind citizens about dog licenses

As a service to our community, each year dog licenses are made available a little early to assist in early registration. This year is no different; as of Dec. 1, the 2022 City of Chadron dog licenses will be available for purchase. They will be available at the Police Department...
Panhandle Post

Investigators looking into cause of fatal fire in Humboldt

HUMBOLDT, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Agency is investigating after a fatal fire on Thanksgiving morning in rural eastern Nebraska. The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the fire was reported just after 4:30 a.m. in Humboldt. The home was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. A...
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Three injured in stabbing at Omaha apartment complex

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An investigation continues after three people suffered knife wounds at an apartment complex in Omaha. The altercation happened around 3:30 a.m. Thursday at a complex near 90th and Blondo streets. Police say the victims were stabbed multiple times, but all three are expected to survive. A...
OMAHA, NE
Panhandle Post

Early morning fire damages Bellevue apartment building

BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP) — An early morning fire at the College Park Apartments in Bellevue has heavily damaged to the building. The Omaha World-Herald reports crews from the Bellevue Fire Department responding to a call at 3:35 a.m. Saturday found smoke and fire coming on the second floor of the three-story building.
BELLEVUE, NE
Panhandle Post

NSP introduces 5 new K9s with 2022 calendar

LINCOLN — The Nebraska State Patrol is introducing the newest police service dogs serving Nebraska with a calendar that is available to the public. NSP has added five new K9s in 2021. “Our Police Service Dog Unit does phenomenal work across our entire state,” said Captain Jason Scott, Commander of...
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Alcohol inspections held in several southwest Nebraska counties

NORTH PLATTE — Nebraska State Patrol investigators have completed alcohol inspections in several counties in southwest Nebraska. The inspections took place between Sunday, November 14 and Friday, November 19. On Sunday, November 14, investigators conducted alcohol inspections in Hitchcock and Dundy Counties. Twelve businesses were inspected. All of the businesses...
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

AAA activates 'Tow to Go' for Thanksgiving

OMAHA — AAA Tow to Go is back just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday, serving as the last line of defense to keep impaired drivers off the road. Tow to Go is available Wednesday through Monday in Nebraska. When called, a tow truck transports the would-be impaired driver and their vehicle to a safe place within a 10 mile radius. The service is free, yet should be treated as a backup plan.
OMAHA, NE
Panhandle Post

Neb. COVID levels highest since Jan.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Nebraska increased last week to their highest levels since January. The Omaha World-Herald reports that data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the state recorded 6,461 COVID-19 cases last week, up from 6,137 the previous week.
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Panhandle Post

