Man shot by patrol trooper taken to hospital

OMAHA — AAA Tow to Go is back just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday, serving as the last line of defense to keep impaired drivers off the road. Tow to Go is available Wednesday through Monday in Nebraska. When called, a tow truck transports the would-be impaired driver and their vehicle to a safe place within a 10 mile radius. The service is free, yet should be treated as a backup plan.

OMAHA, NE ・ 6 DAYS AGO