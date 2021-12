Discover Scotland’s multicultural past with the upcoming roleplaying game, Carved in Stone, which is inspired by Pictish history. Taking place in the 7th century in Scotland, Carved in Stone is a tabletop roleplaying game that has players becoming members of the Picts, a tribe of people who lived in the country at the time. As a system neutral RPG - meaning that it can be applied to any other existing system that the games master and players want to dive into - Carved in Stone is intended to help its GMs and players to learn more about the culture of the era, as well as be able to tell their own Pictish stories.

