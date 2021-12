Police are investigating three smash-and-grab car burglaries that occurred while the cars were parked at Mercer Meadows Park and Rosedale Park between Nov. 14 and 19. The first car burglary occurred Nov. 14 in the Mercer Meadows Park parking lot off Blackwell Road, police said. The thief smashed a window on the car, reached in and took several items from inside the car, including cash. The total value of the stolen items was more than $2,000.

