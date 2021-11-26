ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who's hot and who's not? Taking the temperature of trends around the NBA

By Kyle Irving, Scott Rafferty, Benyam Kidane
Cover picture for the articleWe're over a month into the 2021-22 NBA season and small sample sizes aren't so small anymore. Hot starts have either remained scorching or fizzled out, while rough starts have either gotten uglier or bounced back to reality. Which teams and players are trending in the right direction, and...

ClutchPoints

The 1 trade the Lakers need to make right now

The Los Angeles Lakers are in the midst of a roller-coaster campaign that, for the most part, has not lived up to the expectations. Los Angeles is 7-6 on the season and has been incredibly disappointing so far, especially for Lakers fans. Every loss in La La Land is magnified. But their ugly 107-83 defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves at home on Friday night deservingly warranted the negative headlines and the boos from the Staples Center crowd.
Yardbarker

Lakers have complaint to league about Anthony Davis

Now just .500 on the year, the Los Angeles Lakers are going to the league office with a gripe that they have. After the Lakers lost to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, coach Frank Vogel said that the team has been in contact with the league about the lack of free throws for Anthony Davis. The eight-time All-Star failed to get to the line a single time against Milwaukee.
Bleacher Report

Kenyon Martin on Lakers' Carmelo Anthony Playing Against His Son: 'It Was Dope'

Former NBA star Kenyon Martin enjoyed seeing his son, Kenyon Martin Jr., go up against one of his former teammates recently. When asked about Martin Jr. and the Rockets facing Carmelo Anthony and the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday and Tuesday, K-Mart told TMZ Sports: "It was dope. Strange feeling at first but testament to Melo for one. ... His longevity in his craft. Still playing at a high level."
The Spun

Report: A Potential Suitor Has Emerged For John Wall

Houston Rockets point guard John Wall has yet to play this season and doesn’t have any plans to either. With a trade serving as the most likely next step, there’s at least one potential suitor for him. According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Miami Heat would “consider”...
fadeawayworld.net

The Last 40 Scoring Champions: Michael Jordan Is The Best Scorer In NBA History

The scoring rate in the NBA these days is at an all-time high, as teams are focusing on efficient ways of scoring a ton of points. Of course, we have some of the most spectacular offensive players of all time including James Harden, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry playing at MVP levels every year. For the best scorers, winning scoring titles comes naturally to them because of how effortlessly they get buckets.
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: 10 Players Who Will Leave Their Teams Before The Trade Deadline

The NBA season is in full effect and we have already seen some major moves made this offseason. These have been massive roster moves, with Russell Westbrook finding a new home in Los Angeles while the Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls completely revamped their rosters. There could very well be even more player movement before this season’s trade deadline.
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Pelicans Trade Is Headlined By Russell Westbrook

The Los Angeles Lakers’ acquisition of former NBA MVP Russell Westbrook is one that was heavily analyzed at the time of the deal and continues to be now. Five games into the regular season and the jury is still out on the deal. Los Angeles surrendered a lot of depth...
Sporting News

Why was Nets' Blake Griffin benched? Six-time All-Star 'didn't necessarily see that coming'

Brooklyn Nets forward Blake Griffin has gone from a starting role to no role at all. After starting in each of his first 17 appearances with the Nets this season, the 32-year-old was removed from the starting lineup and the rotation, picking up DNP-CDs in each of the team's last two meetings – a 19-point win over the Boston Celtics and a six-point loss to the Phoenix Suns.
Washington Post

Lakers star LeBron James out indefinitely under NBA’s covid-19 health and safety protocols

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James will be sidelined indefinitely after entering the NBA’s coronavirus health and safety protocols. The 36-year-old James, who has missed time this season with ankle and abdominal injuries, will be sidelined for the Lakers’ game against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday. It is unclear whether the four-time MVP has tested positive for the coronavirus or if he came into close contact with someone who did. Per the NBA’s health protocols, players must return two negative tests on separate days before they are cleared to return to the court, and players who test positive must sit out for at least 10 days. The Lakers will also face the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday, the Boston Celtics on Dec. 7 and the Memphis Grizzlies on Dec. 9 over the next 10 days.
