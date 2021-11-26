Who's hot and who's not? Taking the temperature of trends around the NBA

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James will be sidelined indefinitely after entering the NBA’s coronavirus health and safety protocols. The 36-year-old James, who has missed time this season with ankle and abdominal injuries, will be sidelined for the Lakers’ game against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday. It is unclear whether the four-time MVP has tested positive for the coronavirus or if he came into close contact with someone who did. Per the NBA’s health protocols, players must return two negative tests on separate days before they are cleared to return to the court, and players who test positive must sit out for at least 10 days. The Lakers will also face the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday, the Boston Celtics on Dec. 7 and the Memphis Grizzlies on Dec. 9 over the next 10 days.

NBA ・ 7 HOURS AGO