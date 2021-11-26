The Beatles: Get Back second episode is now on Disney Plus. Here's how to watch it

In 1984 Bob Geldof and Midge Ure watched in horror at television reports of the 1983–85 famine in Ethiopia. The two musicians decided to do something about it. On this day in 1984, November 25th Band-Aid was formed. A supergroup consisting of Paul McCartney, U2’s Bono and Adam Clayton, David Bowie, Phil Collins, Sting, and a bunch of other members of big-name ‘80s bands headed into a London studio to record the benefit single “Do They Know It’s Christmas.” The single was released in the U.K. on December 3, 1984 and entered the UK Singles Chart at number one and stayed there for five weeks, becoming the Christmas number one of 1984. The record became the fastest selling single in UK chart history, selling a million copies in the first week alone and passing 3 million on the last day of 1984. The original version of "Do They Know It's Christmas?" has sold 3.8 million copies in the UK to date. An extended version with spoken-word wishes was also created.

