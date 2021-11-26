ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers-Rams Injury Report: Jones Practices Again

By Bill Huber
 4 days ago

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Pro Bowl running back Aaron Jones had tears in his eyes after suffering a knee injury against Seattle.

Whatever fears there were about a significant injury have been replaced by optimism that he could play on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams after missing just one game.

Jones practiced for the second consecutive day on Thursday. He was limited participation.

“Aaron did a nice job out in practice,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said on Thursday. “Certainly, we’re going to see how he progresses throughout the week and see where he is on Sunday.”

With the bye coming up, the Packers might take a conservative approach with their do-it-all back. But this is a big game for NFL playoff positioning and some of a limited Jones might be better than none.

“Just to have him out there, moving around, it’s good for everybody’s mental,” receiver Davante Adams said. “Just knowing that he’ll be back soon, if not this week. I like what I saw from him. I’m not sure what his situation is right now but he looked pretty good in some of the slower periods that we had.”

Packers ‘Fighting Hard’ to Fix Field-Goal Unit

Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby can't shake the worst slump of his 15-year career.

Nov 26, 2021

Packers vs. Rams Final Injury Report: Bide Time for Bye?

Running back Aaron Jones, outside linebacker Rashan Gary and receiver Allen Lazard are questionable. Will they play or will the Packers wait for the bye to help get them healthy?

19 hours ago

Packers Will Need Near-Perfect Rodgers vs. Rams with No Practice

As he deals with a broken pinky toe, Packers QB Aaron Rodgers didn’t take any full-speed reps this week but "he'll play," coach Matt LaFleur said.

Nov 26, 2021

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers and cornerback Kevin King missed a second consecutive day of practice but Adams went from limited participation to full.

For the Rams, outside linebacker Leonard Floyd returned to practice after missing Wednesday due to the concussion sustained against San Francisco in Week 10.

Packers Injury Report

DNP: LT David Bakhtiari (knee), CB Kevin King (hip/knee), TE Marcedes Lewis (rest), QB Aaron Rodgers (toe), WR Malik Taylor (abdomen).

Limited: OLB Rashan Gary (elbow), RB Aaron Jones (knee), WR Allen Lazard (shoulder).

Full: WR Davante Adams (ankle), DT Tyler Lancaster (thumb).

Rams Injury Report

Limited: CB Dont’e Deayon (thigh), OLB Leonard Floyd (concussion).

Full: OT Andrew Whitworth (veteran rest).

