Bill Gates recommends the 5 books you should read at the end of the year

By Entrepreneur en Español
 4 days ago

Are you looking for books to spend the end of the year holidays to give to that entrepreneur in your life? You're in luck, because Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates shared his now famous list of favorite books of the year.

The philanthropist mentioned on his Gates Notes blog that since he was a child he was obsessed with science fiction as a child and as he grew older he began to read much more non-fiction. "Lately, however, I have been drawn to the kind of books that I would have liked as a child," he wrote.

Gates, 66, also posted a video explaining what each book he recommends is about that includes two science fiction stories, a couple of non-fiction books on cutting edge science and a novel.

5 books Bill Gates recommends for the end of the year

A Thousand Brains: A New Theory of Intelligence , by Jeff Hawkins
Artificial intelligence story from PalmPilot co-inventor himself who has spent decades understanding the connections between neuroscience and machine learning.

The Code Breaker: Jennifer Doudna, Gene Editing, and the Future of the Human Race , by Walter Isaacson
This book is about one of the most important scientific advances of the last decade: The CRISPR gene editing system. "Isaacson does a good job of highlighting the most important ethical issues around gene editing," says Gates.

Klara and the Sun , by Kazuo Ishiguro
"I love good robot stories, and Ishiguro's novel about an 'artificial friend' of a sick girl is no exception," explains the billionaire of this novel set in a dystopian future.

Hamnet by Maggie O'Farrell
This moving story is about how Shakespeare's personal history influenced the world's most famous plays. Says Gates: "O'Farrell has built his story on two facts that we know to be true about The Bard: his son Hamnet died at the age of 11, and a couple of years later, Shakespeare wrote a tragedy called Hamlet."

Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir

Weir made his name through The Martian , but this latest novel is a wacky story about a high school science teacher who wakes up in a different star system with no memory of how he got there.

“The rest of the story is about how he uses science and engineering to save the day. It's a fun read and I finished it all in one weekend, ”recommended the Microsoft co-founder.

