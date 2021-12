COP26, the United Nation’s annual climate change conference, just ended having captured the nation’s and the world’s attention for nearly two weeks. The United States and the rest of the world continue to make strides in decarbonizing the global economy. Countries, industries and companies are increasingly declaring commitments to reduce their carbon emissions in-line with the goals of the Paris Climate Accord – zero carbon by 2050 and halving emissions by 2030. As individuals and citizens of the U.S., we too can work toward these same goals with the actions we take in our everyday lives.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 4 DAYS AGO