Education Secretary applauds teachers who use more diverse texts

Shropshire Star
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHowever Nadhim Zahawi said he does not believe the education system should be ‘pushing any sort of agenda on children’. The Education Secretary has applauded teachers who draw on more diverse texts in English lessons. There have been calls to decolonise and diversify the curriculum in schools for some...

www.shropshirestar.com

Comments / 4

ourcommunitynow.com

CT educators condemn attacks on teachers, curriculum

Educators across Connecticut are taking a collective stance against a recent blitz on teachers addressing race and controversial topics in local schools. This week, a coalition of teachers, superintendents and school boards released a letter condemning attacks on Connecticut educators regarding curriculum.
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Independent

Omicron: Face masks must be worn again in secondary schools and colleges, government says

Face masks should be worn in communal areas in England's schools and colleges as part of efforts to slow the spread of the omicron Covid variant, the government has said.Pupils in year 7 and above, plus staff and visitors, are being “strongly advised” to wear a face covering under the “temporary and precautionary” measure, which will take effect from Monday. Masks will not be required in classrooms and exemptions will remain in place for those who have a medical reason not to wear one.Nadhim Zahawi, the education secretary, said the measure was a “targeted and proportionate action as a...
EDUCATION
mynbc5.com

U.S. secretary of education visits Vermont schools, praises programs in place

BURLINGTON, Vt. — U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona visited Vermont on Friday. He was joined by Vermont's Secretary of Education Dan French and other education officials to tour the Sustainability Academy at Lawrence Barnes and Champlain Elementary Schools in Burlington. He visited a preschool classroom, spoke to teachers about...
VERMONT STATE
theperrynews.com

Adopt-a-Teacher scheme proposed for new Perry educators

Perry School Board member-elect Eddie Diaz has a plan for connecting new teachers in the Perry schools with local families in an Adopt-a-Teacher program. “First-year teachers are amazing,” Diaz said. “They come with passion, new ideas and an eagerness to learn from their peers. This holiday season, we’re asking for help in welcoming out first-year and second-year teachers to the Perry school system and showing them gratitude for helping build our youth.”
PERRY, IA
The Independent

Schools urged to relax uniform rules to combat cold if class windows are opened

Uniform policies should be relaxed in schools to allow pupils to stay warm if classroom windows and doors need to be opened for ventilation, Scotland’s Education Secretary has said.Shirley-Anne Somerville also said the discovery of a new strain of coronavirus in Scotland vindicated the “unpopular” decision to make pupils continue to wear face coverings in school, warning that a “really, really cautious approach” was required.Speaking on a panel alongside the general secretary of the EIS teaching union, Larry Flanagan, the Education Secretary suggested opening windows and doors to help with the circulation of airPoor air circulation has been identified as...
EDUCATION
NBC News

Schools face parents who want to ban critical race theory — and don't get how teaching works

Parents and politicians across the country are interfering with the curricula that public schools use to teach students. State legislatures are passing laws to keep critical race theory out of schools, literary classics like Toni Morrison’s “The Bluest Eye” are banned for sexual content, and school libraries are coming under attack for containing books about gender. There are even parents who are trying to shield students from learning about mental health and suicide— as though helping children build emotional fortitude is a bad thing.
EDUCATION
The Post and Courier

Teacher to Parent: Resilience is also a part of an education

My son gets headaches a lot and his teacher won’t let him go to the nurse unless it’s at an appointed time. There’s Advil in the nurse’s office he is allowed to take. Why won’t she let him go and use it? Why make him suffer?. It could be because...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCAX

US secretary of education visits Burlington schools

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The U.S. Secretary of Education was in Burlington Friday visiting two elementary schools. Secretary Miguel Cardona went to the Sustainability Academy at Lawrence Barnes to talk about the importance of early childhood education. He also visited Champlain Elementary School to encourage kids to get vaccinated. “This...
BURLINGTON, VT
NewsBreak
Education
Country
U.K.
lastheplace.com

Why Teachers Are Important in the Education Process

Teachers are critical in the education process. It is their input that leads to the success of your educational process. They will advise you on the best course to take and guide you during the learning process. In addition, your tutor will mark our research papers and impart life skills to you.
EDUCATION
videtteonline.com

ISBE launches program with Illinois colleges to increase teacher diversity

The Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) announced that 24 colleges and universities in Illinois have volunteered for a pilot that plans to recruit and retain future teachers of color. The program will require all 54 Illinois educator preparation programs to prepare to develop plans for next year. The recruitment...
ILLINOIS STATE
felician.edu

Assistant/Associate Professor of Teacher Education and Pedagogy

Felician University is currently seeking a full-time Teacher Education and Pedagogy faculty,to join an energetic campus community and dedicated Schoolof Education faculty whose excellence is reflected in its Franciscan mission, diversity, and student success in the preparation of new teachers and other school personnel. We are seeking faculty with expertise in and a working knowledge of Special Education, and Pedagogical Preparation of pre-service teachers and experience serving in P12 schools. Successful candidates will be expected to provide the knowledge and skills students need to pursue a career in education, particularly Special Education, be actively involved in current and best practices of P12 schools, prepared to be actively involved in scholarly work, and provide service to the University, the community, and the profession.
LODI, NJ
sdpb.org

SD Secretary of Education answers questions regarding new social studies standards

This segment is from SDPB's monthly news program, South Dakota Focus, hosted by Jackie Hendry. Secretary of Education Tiffany Sanderson says the controversy surrounding the department's proposed standards was the result of misunderstandings and miscommunication. But she says it's a good opportunity to reflect on how the process can be improved for the benefit of all students.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Culpeper Star Exponent

Northam appoints Frances Bradford as education secretary

Atif Qarni, the education secretary appointed by Gov. Ralph Northam, has exited his post to head to Temple University as the new managing director of its Hope Center for College, Community and Justice. He will be replaced by Frances Bradford, who has served as the deputy secretary of education under...
EDUCATION
cbs19news

New state Secretary of Education appointed

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Virginia has a new Secretary of Education. Governor Ralph Northam appointed Fran Bradford to the post on Tuesday. According to a release, she is taking over for Atif Qarni who has accepted a position as the managing director at Temple University's Hope Center for College, Community and Justice in Philadelphia.
RICHMOND, VA
Chronicle

Portland Teachers Union Proposes Self-Taught Fridays for High Schoolers, Says Educators Need More Planning Time

To help Portland Public Schools’ educators and students adjust to the stresses of resuming full-time in-person classes, the union representing the district’s teachers proposes cancelling in-person instruction for high schoolers one day every week after winter break. Under a bargaining agreement proposed by the Portland Association of Teachers Monday afternoon,...
PORTLAND, OR
sandiegocountynews.com

Critical Race Theory Largely About White Parents Holding on to Mythologies

WASHINGTON, DC –-A recent NBC News research initiative found that in thirty-three cities and counties where white parents have fought their school systems to address topics that have been mislabeled as critical race theory, those school systems have become more petite and less white. A September 2021 report from NBC...
SOCIETY

