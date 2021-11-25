Former Brazil Olympic boss Carlos Arthur Nuzman sentenced to 30 years for corruption

The former head of Brazil’s Olympic Committee has been given a 30-year jail sentence after he was found to have bought votes for Rio de Janeiro to host the 2016 Olympics. Carlos Arthur Nuzman, who was head of the Brazilian Olympic Committee for two decades, was found guilty of corruption, criminal organization, money laundering and tax evasion. He won’t be physically jailed, however, until his appeals are complete. Also given jail time were his conspirators former Rio governor Sergio Cabral, businessman Arthur Soares and Leonardo Gryner, another senior executive in the Rio 2016 operation. Cabral has admitted paying $2 million for six votes in the International Olympic Committee (IOC) meeting that awarded Rio the Olympic and Paralympic Games. The judge said Nuzman “headed and coordinated the action of the other agents, clearly as a leader.”

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 5 DAYS AGO