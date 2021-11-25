ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Brazil Olympic boss Carlos Arthur Nuzman sentenced to 30 years for corruption

Cover picture for the articleSAO PAULO (AP) — Carlos Arthur Nuzman, the head of the Brazilian Olympic Committee for more than two decades, was sentenced to 30 years and 11 months in jail for allegedly buying votes for Rio de Janeiro to host the 2016 Olympics. The ruling by Judge Marcelo Bretas became...

Brazilian Olympic Boss Gets 30 Years in Prison for Buying Rio Votes

The former head of Brazil’s Olympic Committee has been given a 30-year jail sentence after he was found to have bought votes for Rio de Janeiro to host the 2016 Olympics. Carlos Arthur Nuzman, who was head of the Brazilian Olympic Committee for two decades, was found guilty of corruption, criminal organization, money laundering and tax evasion. He won’t be physically jailed, however, until his appeals are complete. Also given jail time were his conspirators former Rio governor Sergio Cabral, businessman Arthur Soares and Leonardo Gryner, another senior executive in the Rio 2016 operation. Cabral has admitted paying $2 million for six votes in the International Olympic Committee (IOC) meeting that awarded Rio the Olympic and Paralympic Games. The judge said Nuzman “headed and coordinated the action of the other agents, clearly as a leader.”
Rio 2016 president Carlos Nuzman handed 30-year prison sentence

Nuzman had been accused of buying votes for Rio to host 2016 Olympics. Former Brazilian Olympic Committee president to appeal. Sérgio Cabral, Leonardo Gryner and Arthur Soares also sentenced. Carlos Nuzman, the former Rio 2016 and Brazilian Olympic Committee (BOC) president, has been sentenced to 30 years and 11 months...
