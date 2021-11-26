Pokémon GO: How to counter Regice in Raids

Regice makes a frosty appearance in Pokémon GO on November 28, this guide will show you how to melt the ice giant into a puddle.

A special Raid Hour on November 28, 2021, between 6pm and 7pm local time will bring the Regi trio back to the stage: Regice, Regirock and Registeel will be found in fifth-level raids for a short time. The elemental golem squad makes their appearance due to Hoopa’s machinations in the Mischief Unbound end-of-season event. Players will get a chance to nab shiny variants of the creatures as a result.

Regice: Weaknesses

Regice comes in as a fifth-level raid boss with 42,768 Competition Points (CP). A victory over the ice giant lets you catch a one with a strength of 1,703 to 2,230 CP – snowy weather lures out the most magnificent specimens. Regice is a pure Ice type. Its weaknesses lie in Fire, Fighting, Rock and Steel attacks.

Regice: Best Counters

Mega Charizard Y (Fire Spin, Blast Burn) Terrakion (Smack Down, Sacred Sword) Reshiram (Fire Fang, Overheat) Mega Charizard X (Fire Spin, Blast Burn) Metagross (Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash) Mega Houndoom (Fire Fang, Flamethrower) Chandelure (Fire Spin, Overheat) Conkeldurr (Counter, Dynamic Punch) Moltres (Fire Spin, Overheat) Blaziken (Counter, Blast Burn) Darmanitan (Fire Fang, Overheat) Lucario (Counter, Aurasphere) Rhyperior (Smack Down, Rock Wrecker) Heatran (Fire Spin, Flamethrower) Emboar (Low Kick, Blast Burn)

Overall, teams of Fire Pokémon supported by a Mega Charizard or Mega Houndoom are the fastest way to succeed against Regice – securing the best rewards and saving valuable time in the hectic Raid Hour. However, here you can compete with mixed teams without worries – the options offered by Fighting and Steel types are especially useful as supplements. Be careful about one thing, though: Regice has a nasty Ground attack available to it, Earthquake, which can be hard on your own Pokémon. In this case, Fighting-type Pokémon would be the safest choice.

Written by Marco Wutz on behalf of GLHF.