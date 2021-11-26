ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitty worried about whether public would accept new restrictions

Shropshire Star
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProfessor Chris Whitty told a panel discussion hosted by the LGA that he worried whether the Government could still ‘take people with us’. England’s chief medical officer has said his “greatest worry” is whether the public would accept fresh restrictions in the face of a new Covid-19 variant. Professor...

Business Insider

People with the Omicron variant have 'extremely mild' symptoms and haven't had to be hospitalized yet, says the South African doctor who first reported it

A South African doctor who first flagged the Omicron variant said her patients had mild symptoms. Dr. Angelique Coetzee said she also hasn't had to hospitalize anyone with the new variant yet. That being said, it's too early to determine the variant's risk of severe disease or possibility of evading...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron variant ‘extremely unlikely’ to trigger major new Covid wave in UK, saysvaccine expert

A vaccine expert says it is “extremely unlikely” that the new Omicron variant will trigger a major new wave of the Covid pandemic in the UK, despite the sudden return of travel restrictions.Professor Andrew Pollard revealed his “optimism” that current vaccines will continue to prevent serious disease – and suggested Omicron will not outrun the dominant Delta variant in Europe.Alarm over Omicron has seen the UK impose flight bans on countries across southern Africa, where it was discovered, and warnings that domestic restrictions may be need to be reimposed.Prof Pollard, the director of the Oxford Vaccine Group, said it...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Chris Whitty: Public would need to back more Covid curbs

England's chief medical officer Chris Whitty has said his "greatest worry" is whether people will accept fresh curbs on activities to tackle Covid variants. His comments came after the government announced quarantines on travellers from some African countries following the emergence of a new strain. Prof Whitty said he questioned...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shropshire Star

What do we know about the new Covid variant and how worried should we be?

The B.1.1.529 variant has first been found in cases in parts of Africa and Asia. Six countries have been added to the UK’s red list after UK scientists said they are worried about a new variant of coronavirus. The B.1.1.529 variant has first been found in cases in Botswana, South...
WORLD
BBC

Covid-19: World races to contain Omicron, and Whitty's 'greatest worry'

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Saturday morning. We'll have another update for you tomorrow. Countries around the world are racing to introduce travel bans and restrictions on southern African countries in an effort to contain the new Omicron variant. Omicron has many mutations and early evidence suggested an increased reinfection risk, the World Health Organization (WHO) said. Hundreds of passengers arriving in Amsterdam from South Africa were tested for the new variant. Some 61 people on two KLM flights tested positive for Covid and have been quarantined at a hotel near the airport while they have further tests, Dutch officials said. Omicron was first reported to the WHO from South Africa on Wednesday, and has also been identified in Botswana, Belgium, Hong Kong and Israel. Travellers from South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho and Eswatini will not be able to enter the UK unless they are UK or Irish nationals, or UK residents. You can read more about Omicron here.
WORLD
The Independent

Covid news – live: Pupils to wear face masks in school corridors as third UK omicron case confirmed

Secondary school students across England have been told they must once again wear face coverings in communal areas, as the government attempts to contain the spread of the new omicron variant of Covid.Under the new guidance – which comes into force on Monday – all staff, visitors and pupils in Year 7 or above are “strongly advised” to wear a covering, unless they are exempt. The rule covers all education establishments including universities, as well as childcare settings such as early years care.In a statement, education secretary Nadhim Zahawi said: “We are working with education and childcare settings...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Public Health
buzzfeednews.com

Some Scientists Worry The Africa Travel Restrictions Will Discourage Other Nations From Reporting New COVID Variants

As world leaders rushed to restrict travelers from several African countries where a new, potentially more transmissible coronavirus variant was identified, public health experts warned that the move may discourage other nations from reporting future variants out of fear of facing the same restrictions. It's not yet clear how contagious...
TRAVEL
Anchorage Daily News

As omicron emerges, a tired public has little appetite for new restrictions

Cold weather is driving more Americans indoors. The holiday season has prompted a wave of travel, generating new lines of covid transmission. And the delta variant is pushing up hospitalizations. Now, adding to the potentially bad news, an ominous new variant has emerged: omicron. But after nearly 21 months of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shropshire Star

Health chief and Downing Street clash over call to limit socialising

UK Health Security Agency chief Dr Jenny Harries suggested ‘not socialising when we don’t particularly need to’ in the run-up to Christmas. Downing Street has clashed with the head of the UK’s Health Security Agency after she urged people not to socialise if they do not need to in the run-up to Christmas.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KREX

New info shows omicron spread wider earlier than thought

BRUSSELS (AP) — New findings of the coronavirus’s omicron variant made it clear Tuesday that the emerging threat slipped into countries well before their defenses were up, as two distant nations announced their first cases and a third reported its presence before South African officials sounded the alarm. The Netherlands’ RIVM health institute found omicron […]
WORLD
The Independent

WHO members eye pandemic preparation, as new variant emerges

The World Health Organization is opening a long-planned special session of member states to discuss ways to strengthen the global fight against pandemics like the coronavirus, just as the worrying new omicron variant has sparked immediate concerns worldwide.In the wake of diplomatic wrangling, a draft resolution at the special World Health Assembly stops short of calling for work toward specifically establishing a “pandemic treaty" or “legally binding instrument” sought by some, which could beef up the international response when — not if — a new pandemic erupts. European Union member states and others had sought language calling for work...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid boosters to be recommended for younger adults ‘within hours’, says minister

Top scientists advising Boris Johnson’s government are set to unveil new guidance on extending the rollout of Covid booster shots to younger adults on Monday, a health minister has said.The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has been asked to consider boosters for under-40s, as well as reducing the gap between second doses and boosters.“We’re awaiting that advice. I hope it will come, hopefully later today,” junior health minister Edward Argar told Sky News on Monday.On the recommended changes, aimed at limiting the spread of the Omicron variant, he added: “I don’t think [advice] has been formally delivered,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron may already be in US – what are the ‘unusual’ symptoms to look out for?

The omicron variant of Covid-19 may prompt different symptoms from earlier variants, a doctor in South Africa has suggested.Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association (SAMA), said that symptoms in patients with omicron were “unusual but mild” in healthy people.Her comments come after chief White House medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci suggested the feared variant could already be in the US.“We have not detected it yet, but when you have a virus that is showing this degree of transmissibility, and you’re already having travel-related cases in Israel and Belgium and other places, it almost invariably is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
yale.edu

Unvaccinated white evangelicals appear immune to pro-vaccine messaging

White evangelical Christians have resisted getting vaccinated against COVID-19 at higher rates than other religious groups in the United States. A new study by Yale researchers provides evidence that persuading these vaccine holdouts to get their shots has only gotten more difficult. The study, published in the journal Proceedings of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
PIX11

5 things to know about omicron, the new COVID ‘variant of concern’

(THE HILL) – The announcement of a COVID-19 variant called B.1.1529 this week by scientists in South Africa, where it was first detected, has sent governments and financial markets around the world reeling. The World Health Organization (WHO) held an emergency meeting on Friday, where it designated the new strain, which it called omicron, a “variant of concern,” or VOC, […]
PUBLIC HEALTH

