Whitty worried about whether public would accept new restrictions

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Saturday morning. We'll have another update for you tomorrow. Countries around the world are racing to introduce travel bans and restrictions on southern African countries in an effort to contain the new Omicron variant. Omicron has many mutations and early evidence suggested an increased reinfection risk, the World Health Organization (WHO) said. Hundreds of passengers arriving in Amsterdam from South Africa were tested for the new variant. Some 61 people on two KLM flights tested positive for Covid and have been quarantined at a hotel near the airport while they have further tests, Dutch officials said. Omicron was first reported to the WHO from South Africa on Wednesday, and has also been identified in Botswana, Belgium, Hong Kong and Israel. Travellers from South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho and Eswatini will not be able to enter the UK unless they are UK or Irish nationals, or UK residents. You can read more about Omicron here.

WORLD ・ 3 DAYS AGO