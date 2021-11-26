South Boston Chamber of Commerce Holiday Stroll

Save the Dates: Thursdays, Dec. 2, 9, and 16

The South Boston Chamber of Commerce and the South Boston Neighborhood Development Corporation are excited to once again make the Broadway business district and surrounding areas a festive place for the community to shop and dine locally during the holiday season.

The Shop, Dine, and Splurge events run Thursdays, Dec. 2, 9, and 16. Splurge at more than 50 participating businesses – they will each be displaying a Big Red Bow — and enjoy incredible savings.

The festivities kick off on Thursday, Dec. 2, with the South Boston Christmas Stroll from 4:00-6:00 p.m., followed by shopping and dining at your favorite establishments.

Santa will arrive on an antique fire truck, followed by a 1964 convertible and a singer provided by MusicBall Entertainment.

Santa will make at least four stops along East and West Broadway on Thursday, Dec. 2:

• 4:00 p.m. – Medal of Honor Park

• 4:30 p.m. – Library on East Broadway

• 5:00 p.m. – West Broadway Municipal Parking Lot

• 5:30 p.m. – Corner of C Street and West Broadway

The Original Dickens Carolers will be strolling along East and West Broadway from 4:00-6:00 p.m.

Free pedicabs will be available from 5:30-7:30 p.m. to whisk customers to their favorite establishments.

Bonus: A special holiday gift card ticket raffle promotion.

Spend $25 at any participating business and you will be eligible to enter to win $1,000 worth of local South Boston business gift cards.

Visit SouthBostonChamber.org/shop-local for a list of participating businesses.

We are very grateful to our sponsors (to date):

South Boston Neighborhood Development Corporation

Massachusetts Port Authority

Stapleton Floral

City of Boston Credit Union

Boston Sparks Association

HarborOne Bank

Cedarwood Development

Oxford Properties

Dedham Savings