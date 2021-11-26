ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia's Prichal docking module arrives at the International Space Station

By Elizabeth Howell
 4 days ago
A new Russian docking module arrived safely at the International Space Station today (Nov. 26). The Prichal module made contact with Russia's new Nauka multipurpose module today at 10:19 a.m. EST (1519 GMT), a few minutes ahead of schedule, over Ukraine. The docking hooks successfully closed at 10:25 a.m. EST (1525...

