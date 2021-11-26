Corelle India strengthens its partnership with Stone Sapphire Pvt. Ltd. as their sole distributor in India

SCHENECTADY – SUNY Schenectady student trustee Dravid Seecharran is excited about the prospects of soaking up more of his Indian culture in an educational setting. And a new partnership announced Tuesday between the university and one in India will afford Seecharran, who is of Indian descent from Guyana, and his peers here and abroad the opportunity to do that on everything from culinary arts and tourism to music.

SCHENECTADY, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO