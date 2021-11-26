ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corelle India strengthens its partnership with Stone Sapphire Pvt. Ltd. as their sole distributor in India

Cover picture for the articleMumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 26 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Corelle Brands LLC, an Instant Brands company, is a global leader in the kitchenware segment. Headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois, the company manufactures and markets kitchenware products worldwide. Devoted to leverage their relationship to their target audiences in India with new product launches...

sanantoniopost.com

Top five upcoming developers changing the skyline of Delhi NCR

New Delhi (Delhi) [India], December 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): MRG World (Gurugram), Whiteland Corporation (Gurugram), Maasters Infra (Noida), SKA Group (Noida), and Axon Developers emerged as the 'Top Five Emerging Developers of NCR' in the list announced by a Delhi-based research firm. The survey was conducted by International BrandResearch Forum (IBRF) across...
Phys.org

India's move to ban Bitcoin shows its own crypto ambitions

After months of speculation about the Indian Government's stance on Bitcoin, the country finally looks set to denounce Bitcoin and many other cryptocurrencies by banning them as recognized domestic payments. The move follows China's decision to place a similar ban earlier this year, but completely contradicts El Salvador's public embrace...
atlanticcitynews.net

Grameen Foundation India launches initiative to strengthen farmer producer organizations

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): Grameen Foundation India (GFI) on Monday launched a special initiative 'Catalyst Award' under its MANDI (Market Enabled Access through Digital Innovation) project to support and develop the farmer producer organizations (FPOs) in Uttar Pradesh. Speaking at the event, Prabhat Labh, Chief Executive Officer,...
martechseries.com

Celonis Accelerates its Process Mining and Execution Management Leadership in India

Unveils a new Execution Management Initiative in India, the World’s Process Epicenter. Celonis, the global leader in execution management, announced that it will expand its process mining and execution management operations into India. Celonis believes the opportunity for customers, global system integrators (GSIs), business process outsourcing (BPO) providers, consultants, and academics is as big as the shift from on-prem to cloud.
sanantoniopost.com

Kinara Capital launches myKinara mobile app for MSME collateral-free loans

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Kinara Capital, a fast-growing fintech, recently launched myKinara mobile app that comes with a simple 3-step process and is a first-of-its-kind in the unsecured MSME business lending space. Leveraging years of Kinara's proprietary data-driven AI/ML-based credit decisioning, the myKinara app now makes the digital...
TravelDailyNews.com

Travayage appoints Intrepid Marketing & Communications as its India market representative

Travayage, a holistic tourism service provider based in Egypt, assigns Intrepid Marketing and Communications (IMC) the task of performing its trade and marketing initiatives in the India market. The IMC team will be responsible for endorsing Travayage’s diversified products and encouraging Indians to experience Egypt’s rich heritage, unique history and exotic culture. As Travayage sets foot in the India market, the association will further enhance its presence through sustained efforts and consistent outreach.
neworleanssun.com

Taiwan and India explore partnership for Smart Green India of tomorrow

New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI/ThePRTree): Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) launched the Taiwan Product Centre (TPC) in India with the aim to support its business ties and expand its market presence in India. Apart from enabling business interaction with Indian companies, TPC has also scaled up its state-of-the-art...
TechRadar

Acer to make laptops in India through a partnership with Dixon Technologies

Taiwanese electronics company Acer has been receiving some positive feedback on their Acer Chromebook Spin 311, which launched recently. The company, is now on the verge of shifting its laptop manufacturing operations to India, for which it has tied up with Dixon Technologies, a contract manufacturer based in Noida. This...
yourmoney.com

India plans to ban cryptocurrencies – but launch its own

The proposed ban, announced by the Indian government yesterday, is part of the Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill that will be introduced sometime this winter. The planned legislation aims “to create a facilitative framework for the creation of the official digital currency to be issued by the...
austinnews.net

India to look for innovative partnerships at EXPO2020 to become preferred sourcing partner for global textile industry

Dubai [UAE], November 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): India will pitch for becoming the preferred sourcing partner for the global textile industry during the textile week at the India Pavilion in EXPO2020, Dubai, starting on Friday. Minister of State for TextileRailways, Darshana V Jardosh will inaugurate the 'Textile Week' virtually, and is slated...
atlantanews.net

Sany India strengthens it's presence in Gujarat by inaugurating 3S Branch Office of RS Infra Equipments at Gandhidham

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Sany India, a leading manufacturer of construction equipment and heavy machinery, further strengthened its presence in Gujarat by inaugurating a new branch office of its authorized dealership RS Infra Equipments at Gandhidham. The dealership already has offices in Bhuj, Sayla and Rajkot and serves...
The Millennial Source

Where’s India now with its digital currency?

While the Indian government will allow trading of traditional crypto outside of the country’s CBDC once that’s introduced, according to the sources familiar with the matter, hefty taxes will be imposed to discourage its use. What’s a digital currency, again?. Digital currencies, or to be more specific, central bank digital...
albuquerqueexpress.com

Meltio signs a strategic partnership with the largest CNC Manufacturer in India, BFW

Linares [Spain]/ Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 19 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bharat Fritz Werner and Meltio; a disruptive laser metal deposition technology manufacturer today announced that BFW is going to play a key role in the development and support of the Meltio metal 3D printing and the BFW CNC brand hybrid manufacturing solutions in the Indian market, as an official value-added partner.
techgig.com

Deloitte kickstarts its India Internship 2022: Apply now!

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a multinational professional services network, has kicked start its India internship program 2022: Know the details below!. You'll create and nurture excellent working relationships with teams and clients as part of our Risk Advisory team to exceed client expectations. The Cyber Risk Services – Cyber Vigilance & Operations practise assists organisations in assessing and establishing their cyber security appetite through the Secure. Vigilant. Resilient. Programmes and managing, maintaining, and adapting their programmes as their business and threat environments change.
Times Union

SUNY Schenectady forges new partnership with university in India

SCHENECTADY – SUNY Schenectady student trustee Dravid Seecharran is excited about the prospects of soaking up more of his Indian culture in an educational setting. And a new partnership announced Tuesday between the university and one in India will afford Seecharran, who is of Indian descent from Guyana, and his peers here and abroad the opportunity to do that on everything from culinary arts and tourism to music.
