Cory Munchbach

By Cory Munchbach
 4 days ago

Cory Munchbach is the Chief Operating Officer of BlueConic. Before BlueConic, Cory was at Forrester Research...

JoAnn Sciarrino

JoAnn Sciarrino is executive director, Creative Sciences and Measurement, for Omnicom Media Group agency Hearts & Science. An advertising and marketing executive with nearly 30 years of experience, Sciarrino is the former director of the Stan Richards School of Advertising and Public Relations, University of Texas, where currently is still currently a professor.
Macy’s will close several stores throughout U.S. in 2022

Macy’s will shutter a number of its stores throughout the United States next year. The department store chain announced plans to permanently close 10 stores in January, according to CNBC. Exact locations have yet to be announced. There are currently 24 Macy’s stores in New Jersey and over 700 locations...
Is Your Brand Living Rent-Free in Consumers' Minds?

If you’re engaged in brand building, you’ve probably wrestled with the selection of metrics to measure advertising’s impact on your objectives. Most marketers choose brand awareness to broadly measure effectiveness, but mental availability is another important metric that should be considered.
Twitter for Professionals: How to Hide Your Business Category

Twitter allows businesses and other professionals to switch to a business account, which gives them access to new features. When users switch to a Twitter for Professionals account, they’re asked to choose a category that best fits their account. This category will be displayed on the user’s profile by default, but users can hide their business category from their profile if they want.
Hill Holliday Wins Valvoline Creative and Strategy

Agency Hill Holliday has been named creative and strategy agency of record for the Valvoline business after a multi-agency pitch. Valvoline is a manufacturer and distributor of Valvoline-brand automotive oil, additives and lubricants with approximately 1,600 service center locations in the U.S. and Canada. Hill Holliday will be working with...
Online Communities Are Key to Understanding Your Audience

Editor’s note: This piece is part of our Columnist Network series, which explores the tactical thoughts and actions from Adweek’s community of high-level experts. Today’s column from Reddit’s Timo Pelz examines two case studies where brands converted online community engagement into successful campaigns and product launches. Below, in his own words, he says virtual spaces can be a wellspring for consumer insights.
Boson Protocol Names Futures Intelligence Group as Metaverse Agency of Record

The metaverse is all the rage in internet marketing, with even Facebook jumping on board with its Meta name change, as web 3.0 takes over. A metaverse agency, Futures Intelligence, has just been named metaverse agency of record for Boson Protocol, a decentralized commerce protocol that enables products, services and experiences to be sold as NFTs in the metaverse.
Industry Moves: JD Sports Makes Multiple Changes to Its Board of Directors + More News

Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Nov. 30, 2021: JD Sports Fashion Plc announced today that Heather Jackson has stepped down from her non-executive director role on the company’s board of directors, effective Nov. 29. Jackson has spent more than six years on JD’s board. The company also announced that Mahbobeh Sabetnia has been appointed as a non-executive director, effective Nov. 29. Mahbobeh has held leadership positions with companies including Amazon.com Inc, McDonald’s Corporation, HSBC and Mars Inc. “On...
Ivan Heredia

Ivan Heredia currently serves as svp and cmo at National 4-H Council, the nation’s largest youth development organization. He’s led transformational work for brands like Disney, Nickelodeon, and Warner Music and has a passion for bringing humanity to all marketing.
Brazilian digital banking platform Nu to offer 289.2 million shares in IPO, priced at $8 to $9 each

Brazilian digital banking platform Nu Holdings Ltd. set terms for its initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to offer 289.2 million Class A shares, priced at $8 to $9 each. The company is also planning to list Class A shares in the form of Brazilian depositary receipts in Brazil, with each BDR representing 1/6(th) of a Class A ordinary share. The company has applied to list on the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker 'NU.' Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and Nu Invest Corretora de Valores SA are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 13 banks on the deal. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. The company had a loss of $99.1 million in the nine months through Sept. 30, wider than the loss of $64.4 million posted in the year-earlier period. Revenue roughly doubled to $1.062 billion from $534.6 billion. The Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 0.5% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 24%.
Amazon to Overtake UPS, FedEx as Largest Delivery Network

The delivery industry has felt immense pressure from Amazon in recent years as the e-commerce giant continues to grow its network. One of Amazon’s top execs says he believes the company will take over as the top dog in delivery, sooner rather than later. In an interview with CNBC, Dave Clark, Amazon’s CEO of worldwide consumer, said that the company will overtake carriers like UPS and FedEx to become the largest package delivery service in the U.S. by as early as December 2021. Clark said that at the latest, the tech titan would be the largest delivery carrier in the nation...
What Is Crypto Banking?

You can get started with crypto banking by opening a crypto interest or checking account or using a DeFi app. Learn about options and risks to consider first.
Retail Tech: Under Armour Rolls Out RFID to 400 Stores, Global-E Acquires Flow in $500M+ Deal

The weekly Retail Tech Roundup compiles technology news across the supply chain, manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, logistics and fulfillment sectors. RFID Under Armour/Nedap Under Armour has rolled out Nedap’s iD Cloud inventory visibility platform, which will be deployed throughout 400 of its owned and operated stores worldwide. In the first phase of the rollout, Under Armour aims to lay a scalable foundation, both operationally and technologically, for the program and to achieve accurate stock visibility in its stores in an effort to optimize item availability and efficiency gains in key day-to-day processes. The iD Cloud platform can give retailers real-time, item-level insights into their stock...
