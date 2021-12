Talking over drinks at Greenhaus Coffee are, left to right, Abbey Swearingen, Kurt Hobbs and Judy Baker, all of Sidney. Greenhaus Coffee had its soft opening on Wednesday, Nov. 17. Besides coffee customers can purchase a Sweet Bubble Waffle or a Greenhaus Bagel that comes with and egg on it. Also for sale are plants, home decor, soap, incense and candles. Greenhaus Coffee is located on West Poplar Street across from the Shelby County Courthouse and between Furniture Express and Day and Night Firearms and Training. Regular hours will begin on Friday, Nov. 19. Greenhaus Coffee will be open on weekdays from 6:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.. It will be closed Sundays.

SIDNEY, OH ・ 13 DAYS AGO