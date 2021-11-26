ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

World Cup playoff draw: Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal drawn with Italy

By Rob Dawson
ESPN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEither European champions Italy or Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal will miss out on the 2022 World Cup after being drawn in the same playoff path on Friday. The draw means either Ronaldo and the 2016 European champions or four-time World Cup winners Italy will fail to make the tournament next...

www.espn.com

dallassun.com

Enraged Ronaldo fans point finger after nightmare World Cup draw

Fans of football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo have reacted with outrage after the play-off draw for the 2022 World Cup put his country Portugal on the same path as Italy. Portugal will face Turkey and Italy do battle with North Macedonia first off, with the winners of each match meeting in a final.
SOCCER
The Independent

Who will win Ballon d’Or 2021? Lionel Messi odds-on favourite to beat Robert Lewandowski and Jorginho

The Ballon d’Or returns after a year absence and Lionel Messi is favourite to make history and win a record seventh prize. Last year’s award was cancelled due a football calendar disrupted by the pandemic – a controversial decision which saw Robert Lewandowski almost certainly denied his first golden ball.Bayern Munich’s Polish striker is among the frontrunners once again, but Messi’s achievement finally winning the Copa America earlier this year has put him top of the pile in this year’s odds. If Messi does win, it would be his seventh Ballon d’Or award, a record tally which would see him...
SOCCER
ESPN

Why Lionel Messi's Ballon d'Or win shouldn't make you angry

Count the Ballon d'Or as one of those grand old institutions that's insanely popular. There are several reasons for it, too. There's history: The Ballon d'Or dates back to 1956, which means it predates the European Championships, yellow and red cards, substitutions, color TV, remote controls and of course, FIFA (the video game). There's the fact that top players really, really care about winning it: Clubs mount campaigns on behalf of their star players, guys like Cristiano Ronaldo (despite already having five of these at home) get annoyed when it gets canceled (like it did last year due to the coronavirus pandemic), while Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski's face lit up like a child hearing reindeer footsteps on the roof when he found out he was among the favorites.
MLS
Cristiano Ronaldo
Roberto Mancini
#Italy#European
Poland
Soccer
Europe
BBC
Portugal
Scotland
Qatar
Switzerland
Sports
primenewsghana.com

World Cup 2022 African qualifying playoffs draw postponed

The draw for FIFA World Cup 2022 African qualifying playoffs has been postponed, Primenews can confirm. The draw which was initially scheduled to take place on December 18, 2021 has been postponed to January 22, 2022. The ten qualified teams will be put into Two pots for next year's draw,...
FIFA
Sportsnet.ca

Canada's World Cup chances get a boost after intercontinental playoff draw

CONCACAF got a break Friday, with a draw determining that the fourth-place qualifier from North and Central America and the Caribbean will face a side from Oceania in a Qatar 2022 intercontinental playoff. Thus, if Canada slips to fourth in the CONCACAF table, its World Cup chances appear to have...
FIFA
ClutchPoints

3 takeaways from 2022 World Cup playoff draw

The 2022 World Cup is soon upon us! Around a year from now, the newly-built stadiums in Qatar will be home to the best football in the world. While this competition specifically has been a subject of controversy, all of the teams still want to be there to represent their nations. After the first round of qualifiers in Europe ended, there was a draw for the second, playoff round, which will give us three more European teams in the World Cup.
WORLD
World Soccer Talk

European champions Italy, Portugal in same World Cup play-off bracket

Paris (AFP) – European champions Italy and Portugal could meet for a place at the 2022 World Cup after being drawn in the same play-off path on Friday. The Azzurri and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal both finished second in their qualifying groups, behind Switzerland and Serbia respectively. Italy will host North...
SOCCER

