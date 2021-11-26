Prosecutor: Man charged in slaying of father’s ex-girlfriend

DETROIT (AP) — A 19-year-old Detroit-area man has been arrested in the slaying of his father’s former girlfriend.

Jarren Cox of Wixom was arraigned Thursday on first-degree murder, witness intimidation and gun charges, the Wayne County prosecutor’s office said.

Andrea Tucker, 40, was shot to death Nov. 17 in the driveway of her eastside Detroit home after dropping her two children off at school.

Cox was arrested Monday in Wixom, northwest of Detroit. His father, David Hammond, was ordered earlier this month to stand trial for arson, felonious assault, domestic violence and home invasion. Tucker was the complainant in that case.

Hammond, 45, had been released on a $7,500 personal bond and ordered to have no contact with Tucker. He was arrested last week after being wanted for questioning in her slaying.

“This case is a good example of law enforcement not jumping to the most obvious conclusions but doing a full and robust investigation,” Prosecutor Kym Worthy said.

Court records Friday did not list a defense attorney for Cox. He was ordered jailed and faces a Dec. 3 probable cause conference.