BEAVER CREEK, Colo. (AP) — A U.S. men’s ski racer tested positive for the coronavirus and was ruled out for the four World Cup speed races this week in Colorado. International Ski Federation (FIS) race director Markus Waldner said Tuesday night at the team captains’ meeting that one American athlete has been isolated after turning in a positive result for COVID-19. Waldner did not reveal the person’s name.

