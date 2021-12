So AWS responded about some of the finer details in its new private 5G offer, announced yesterday. What have we learned? Not much, at least in terms of the identity of the networking partners it is using for the project. But there was some useful clarification about its direction of travel, and passing reassurance to public network operators, with which it is hammering out separate co-creation style deals at both the network edge and the ‘far’ edge.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 6 HOURS AGO