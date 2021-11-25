BTS can carry out their group activities until next year as all members requested an enlistment deferral
BTS can continue their group activities until next year as all members requested an enlistment deferral. According to the media reports on November 25th, all members of the group have applied for enlistment deferral. Previously, the National Assembly decided...
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Marine Corps is set to have the worst vaccination record among military branches, with thousands of active-duty personnel set to miss the service's Nov. 28 deadline to be fully inoculated. About 91% of active personnel are fully vaccinated and 94% partially vaccinated as of Wednesday,...
The Army won’t promote or reenlist troops who refuse the coronavirus vaccine and who haven’t requested an exemption, according to a memo from the service’s top civilian leader. The new rules apply to active-duty, Reserve and National Guard troops, including those in at least one state where the governor doesn’t...
The EU appealed to Arab states Wednesday for closer cooperation against traffickers exploiting migrants trying to reach its shores, warning that the same networks were peddling arms and narcotics.
EU Neighbourhood and Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi warned of a "growing risk of large population movements across the Arab world" resulting from conflict, climate change or sheer proximity to Europe.
"We need to cooperate more and better in combating the criminal organisations engaging in migrant smuggling," Varhelyi said at the opening of the first European-Arab conference on border security.
"These criminal organisations breed corruption, destabilise our societies and cause immense human suffering. Moreover, they are often also engaging in the smuggling of weapons and drugs and sometimes fund and equip terrorist organisations," he said at the two-day meeting in Amman attended by 44 Arab and European delegations.
Up to 10,000 active-duty Marines will not be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus when their deadline arrives in coming days, a trajectory expected to yield the U.S. military’s worst immunization rate. While 94 percent of Marine Corps personnel have met the vaccination requirement or are on a path to do...
The Taliban renewed its call for the United States to release billions of dollars in frozen funds after two days of talks in Doha as aid-dependent Afghanistan grapples with economic crisis.
The Afghans also called for an end to blacklists and sanctions in meetings led by Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and Tom West, the US special representative for Afghanistan.
It was the second round of talks between the two sides in Qatar since the US ended its 20-year occupation of Afghanistan and the hardline Islamists rapidly returned to power.
"The two delegations discussed political, economic, human, health, education and security issues as well as providing necessary banking and cash facilities," tweeted Afghan foreign ministry spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi.
GOT7's BamBam's company Abyss has now engaged in a partnership with the Thai media company 4NOLOGUE to manage his activities in Thailand. In this partnership, 4NOLOGUE will be the sole management of his Thailand activities. The official statement reads as follows:. This announcement was made through 4NOLOGUE's social media on...
Subway stations in South Korea will turn into an 'underground city' filled with V's screens for the upcoming birthday of BTS member Kim Taehyung, aka V. The project was organized by China Baidu VBar, Taehyung's Chinese fanbase. With 16,035 birthday advertising screens covering subways located in Seoul, Daegu, Busan, and...
The Biden administration revoked the terrorist designation of Colombia’s former FARC guerrilla army on Tuesday, five years after the rebel group signed a peace deal with the government. However, it imposed the same designation on two splinter groups that are still fighting in remote pockets of the South American country.The FARC holdouts newly designated by the United States as foreign terrorist organizations are the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia-People’s Army – known by the Spanish acronym of FARC-EP --- and Segunda Marquetalia. Here are more details on these newly designated terrorist groups:HOW DID THE SPLINTER GROUPS ARISE?After five decades...
The United States on Tuesday announced it has removed the former rebels of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia from its list of terrorist organizations. "The Department of State is revoking the designations of the Revolutionary Forces of Colombia (FARC) as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FT)," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.
Three members of K-pop group BTS have sold some of their shareholdings in Hybe Corporation, the management company that launched them, netting them a combined $8.4 million. All seven idols are expected to miss the Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMAs) awards show in Seoul, following the reintroduction of health restrictions in South Korea due to the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus.
The Brazilian Senate on Wednesday approved a Presbyterian pastor for a seat on the Supreme Court in a win for far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, who had promised to appoint a "terribly evangelical" judge to the top court. "My commitment to bring to the Supreme Court a 'terribly evangelical' (judge) was delivered today," Bolsonaro tweeted Wednesday evening.
TOKYO (Reuters) - Four days a week, no meetings, you choose the hours and work where you want. The coronavirus pandemic has sped up a transition into more flexible and diverse working hours around the world, opening up ways of working that were unthinkable just a few years ago. “The...
All seven members of BTS have applied to defer their mandatory military enlistment until the age of 30. Keep on reading to know more. BTS Members Apply to Defer Their Mandatory Military Enlistment. While the amendment to the Military Service Act to allow an alternative service system for pop culture...
