ONEUS releases an epic THEATRE version performance of 'LUNA'

Moon Tooth have released an acoustic version of their recent single “Nymphaeaceae“. Vocalist John Carbone commented of stripping down the track:. “I didn’t initially plan to change much up vocally, but what the guys did instrumentally was very inspiring. Some different rhythms, melodies and harmonies quickly jumped out of me in the middle of tracking. In our band, that’s usually the sign that we’re on the right track so it was as much a writing session as it was a recording session. Over the years, Ray and I have developed a great short-hand on occasions like this so it was a lot of fun to develop the changes on the spot.”

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO