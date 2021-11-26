ONEUS releases an epic THEATRE version performance of 'LUNA'

Track appears on the forthcoming 200 Motels reissue. Ahead of the December 17th release of Frank Zappa’s 200 Motels 50th Anniversary Edition, the Zappa Trust and UMe are giving another glimpse into some of the extraordinary unreleased and rare material unearthed from FZ’s vault that will be available on the monstrous new six-disc box set that boasts a new remaster of the original soundtrack, demos, studio outtakes, work mixes, interviews and movie ads, along with newly discovered dialog reels, revealing an early audio edit of the film. Also included in the collection is a wealth of never-before-heard audio documentary material surrounding the project.
