ONEUS releases an epic THEATRE version performance of 'LUNA'

By chainyviolet
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleONEUS has now released the THEATRE ver. of 'LUNA.'. The performance features traditional aesthetics from...

Oneus Immerses Us in Tragic Elegance in "Luna"

In 2019, still newly-minted rookies Oneus came back with “Lit,” a bold track of celebration that features traditional Korean elements and instruments. Two years later, the six-member group has returned with “Luna.”. A sonic shift from Oneus’ previous release, the funky “Black Mirror,” “Luna” heralds the revival of their traditional...
MUSIC
Watch: ONEUS Takes Tearful 1st-Ever Win On “Show Champion” With “LUNA”; Performances By DAY6’s Wonpil, Billlie, And More

ONEUS has won the very first music show trophy of their career!. On the November 17 episode of “Show Champion,” the candidates for first place were TWICE‘s “SCIENTIST,” BOL4’s “Butterfly Effect,” IU‘s “strawberry moon,” ONEUS’s “LUNA,” and Jeon Somi‘s “XOXO.” ONEUS ultimately took the win, marking their first-ever music show win since their debut in January 2019.
ENTERTAINMENT
See System of a Down's Epic "Holy Mountains" Performance in 2005

System of a Down's second album of 2005, Hypnotize, contains some of the grandest and most emotionally affecting songs they've ever released. From the mournful "Lonely Day" to the spastic "Vicinity of Obscenity," the record's range is incredibly vast, and "Holy Mountains" is one song on the album that mixes Sej Tankian's sentimental tenderness with the band's soaring musicality.
MUSIC
Live performances return to Mainstage Theatre with Love and Information

Acting junior Bethany Mejorado and other students never returned to the stage after spring break in 2020, but last week, the Mainstage Theatre was once again filled with both actors and audiences. The Maverick Theatre Company presented its first mainstage play of the 2021-2022 season Nov. 10 to 14. During...
THEATER & DANCE
Luna
Moon Tooth Release Acoustic Version Of “Nymphaeaceae”

Moon Tooth have released an acoustic version of their recent single “Nymphaeaceae“. Vocalist John Carbone commented of stripping down the track:. “I didn’t initially plan to change much up vocally, but what the guys did instrumentally was very inspiring. Some different rhythms, melodies and harmonies quickly jumped out of me in the middle of tracking. In our band, that’s usually the sign that we’re on the right track so it was as much a writing session as it was a recording session. Over the years, Ray and I have developed a great short-hand on occasions like this so it was a lot of fun to develop the changes on the spot.”
MUSIC
Alternative version of Frank Zappa’s ‘Magic Fingers’ released

Track appears on the forthcoming 200 Motels reissue. Ahead of the December 17th release of Frank Zappa’s 200 Motels 50th Anniversary Edition, the Zappa Trust and UMe are giving another glimpse into some of the extraordinary unreleased and rare material unearthed from FZ’s vault that will be available on the monstrous new six-disc box set that boasts a new remaster of the original soundtrack, demos, studio outtakes, work mixes, interviews and movie ads, along with newly discovered dialog reels, revealing an early audio edit of the film. Also included in the collection is a wealth of never-before-heard audio documentary material surrounding the project.
MUSIC
Gabby Barrett Releases Extended Version Of ‘Goldmine’

Gabby Barrett has released an extended version of her debut album, Goldmine, calling it Goldmine Deluxe. One of the 4 bonus tracks is a song written by Dolly Parton called “I Will Always Love You.” Gabby’s new single, “Never Get It Back” is also on Goldmine Deluxe. For the Christmas...
MUSIC
Truedy signals return with MV teaser for 'LovE yOuRSelF' feat. former SPICA member Boa

On November 29 KST, the 'Unpretty Rapstar 2' rapper unveiled a music video teaser for her upcoming single "LovE yOuRSelF." In the clip, she is joined by former SPICA member Boa, boasting both swag and style as they pose against a vibrant and fun background. In another scene, she sits in a dressing room with her hair in jumbo curlers, rapping a portion of the song for the camera.
CELEBRITIES
WINNER's Song Min Ho drops a new moving poster for his upcoming 3rd full album 'To Infinity'

WINNER's Song Min Ho has dropped a new moving poster as a 'digital gun man'. As seen previously, the WINNER member is diligently preparing for his comeback with breathtaking teasers. Following the previous character teaser, Song Min Ho dons a yellow coat with a matching hat. Song Min Ho's 3rd full album 'To Infinity', featuring the title song "Tang!", will be released on December 7 at 6 PM KST.
MUSIC
ONF raises anticipation for 'Goosebumps' album with new highlight medley

ONF is only days away from releasing their latest album!. On November 30 KST, the WM Entertainment boy group unveiled the highlight medley for their 6th mini album 'Goosebumps.' The short video gives fans their first listen to previews of all five tracks on the album, including the titular title track.
MUSIC
