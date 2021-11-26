ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Wanna One reunite for the first time in almost 3 years

By Germaine-Jay
allkpop.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWanna One reunited for the first time in almost 3 years. On November 26, Kim Jae Hwan shared the photo below along with the message,...

www.allkpop.com

Comments / 0

Related
thebrag.com

It’s official! Wanna One are reuniting for a performance at MAMA 2021!

Three years after their disbandment, beloved K-pop group Wanna One have been confirmed to reunite at the Mnet Asian Music Awards 2021. Ever since their disbandment in 2018, fans have wanted Wanna One to reunite for performances (or maybe a new album). Well, it seems that some wishes do come true – K-pop group Wanna One are all set to reunite at the Mnet Asian Music Awards or MAMA, one of South Korea’s biggest award shows. The group will be performing with the cast of Mnet’s reality show Street Woman Fighter.
MUSIC
Soompi

Wanna One Shares Photo Of Their Group Reunion

Wanna One recently met up for an almost-entire group reunion!. On November 26, Kim Jae Hwan shared a photo of that ten members of Wanna One took together with the caption “Long time no see.” Lai Kuanlin is currently active in China and therefore absent from the photo. Earlier this...
CELEBRITIES
Soompi

Watch: Wanna One Previews Their Upcoming Special Performance For 2021 MAMA In New Teaser

Wanna One is gearing up for the 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA)!. Earlier this month, it was confirmed that Wanna One would be reuniting for 2021 MAMA. The 11-member group was formed as a project group on Mnet’s “Produce 101 Season 2” and promoted for less than a year and a half starting in August 2017. In the newly released teaser, Wanna One reunites as a group as they express anticipation for their upcoming special stage.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ji Sung
Person
Kang Daniel
allkpop.com

Model Han Hye Jin to host the '2021 SBS Entertainment Awards'

Model Han Hye Jin will be hosting this year's 'SBS Entertainment Awards.'. According to the media reports on November 29th, Han Hye Jin will be hosting this year's award ceremony along with Lee Seung Gi and Jang Do Yeon. The viewers can expect refreshing chemistry between this MC lineup. Meanwhile,...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dae#Jae#Mnet Asian Music Awards#Seong
allkpop.com

Former Lovelyz's Lee Mi Joo says her new label Antenna is heaven

Former Lovelyz member Lee Mi Joo says her new label Antenna is heaven. On November 30, Lee Mi Joo held a live stream and couldn't hold back her surprise when many people came to view. She expressed, "It's my first time doing Instagram live." When asked how her new label was, Lee Mi Joo said,
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood delivers unexpected news and fans are so sad

Carrie Underwood's exciting update on her much-loved activewear brand, CALIA, was tainted with something unexpected on Friday, when she revealed her new winter range, would be her last. The star looked glowing in new snapshots promoting the line and all the new holiday collection pieces. But fans were saddened to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Popculture

Lindsay Lohan Engaged, Reveals Photos of Her Ring and New Fiance

Lindsay Lohan is engaged! Early Sunday morning, the Mean Girls and The Parent Trap actress revealed that she and boyfriend Bader Shammas are set to tie the knot. Via Instagram, she shared a series of loving photos alongside Shammas that showed off her Harry Winston engagement ring (alongside a giant smile on the actress' face. She captioned the photo gallery, "My love. My life. My family. My future."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Celebrities
countryliving.com

'NCIS: Hawai'i' Fans Rally Around Vanessa Lachey After Her Emotional Instagram Post

It was meant to be a celebratory week at the Lachey household. Vanessa Lachey, star of NCIS: Hawai'i, celebrated Thanksgiving with family and then got ready to embark on a tour for her new cookbook, Life From Scratch, which comes out November 30. But first, she took to Instagram to share some heartbreaking news with her fans. Her beloved Yorkiepoo, Wookie, passed away at age 15.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Reggaeton Star Karol G Okay But Sore After Massive Fall During Performance – Video

Colombian singer Karol G is sore all over but basically okay after suffering a long fall on a stage staircase. Performing on Friday at the FTX Arena in Miami, the Colombian reggaeton star started to descend a long staircase at the start of a song. But as the footage shows, she missed a step and went tumbling down. Fortunately, she quickly recovered, and the crowd cheered as she arose from the bottom of the stairs and continued on. “All my nails broke, I think my knee broke. Everything hurts,” she told the crowd in Spanish later in the show. “After having filled this arena for the first time in my life… I wanted it to be perfect,” she added. Carolina Giraldo Navarro is a 30-year-old singer. She won the Latin Grammy Award for best New Artist in 2018 and has been nominated for several Billboard Latin Music awards. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carlos Adyan (@carlosadyan)
MUSIC
purecountry1067.com

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Announce Big News

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are getting fans into the holiday spirit with their new holiday-themed radio show on Apple Music called “From Apple Music with Love.”. The newlyweds will play their favorite Christmas music, including music from their own Christmas albums, and share their cherished holiday stories. Upon the...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Saweetie Seemingly Addresses Lil Baby Controversy: "Built To Last"

Are they or aren't they dating has been the question roaming around social media as it pertains to rumors involving Lil Baby and Saweetie. The pair of rappers have been the talk of social media in recent days after a report alleged that they were seen shopping together. According to Hollywood Unlocked, they broke the story from a source who claimed that there was a video that showed Baby and Saweetie spending a few dollars at a luxury store. In fact, it was reported that Lil Baby dropped $100K on the "Tap In" hitmaker.
CELEBRITIES
BET

Rising Star Young Bleu Wins His First Soul Train Award

Young Bleu celebrated his ascension by taking home the award for Best New Artist at this year’s Soul Train Awards. The singer, whose hit single “You’re Still Mines,” beat out fellowing rising stars, Capella Grey, Morray, Tems, and Tone Stitch for the honors. “I just want to let everybody in...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy