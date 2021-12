Al Mollica, the executive director of beleaguered animal advocacy organization Pets in Need, will resign, the nonprofit confirmed Thursday. His decision to leave comes during a tumultuous period for the 55-year-old animal rescue organization, which was rocked three months ago after seven puppies died in an overheated, poorly ventilated van. Twenty other dogs survived but required treatment for heat exhaustion after a transport rescue from the Central Valley on Aug. 2. A lone guinea pig, which was kept in the passenger compartment with three staff members in air conditioning, was not affected.

