Birmingham, AL

Birmingham Board of Education approves $8.7 million bid for new Woodlawn stadium

By Phil Pinarski
 4 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The Birmingham Board fo Education approved an $8.7 million bid for a new stadium on Woodlawn High School’s campus.

The bid was submitted by the Argo Building Company with plans to also build a field house. Ground was originally broken for the new development back in July.

“Woodlawn has a rich history of excellence in academics and athletics,” Birmingham City Schools Superintendent Mark Sullivan said. “We are pleased to have the support of the Board of Education on this project.”

The project is expected to be complete by the fall of 2022.

