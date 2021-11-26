French Bulldog Stolen From Long Island Home In Thanksgiving Burglary

HUNTINGTON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police say a French bulldog was stolen from a home on Long Island during a Thanksgiving burglary.

It happened some time between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m. Thursday at a house on Robin Lane in Huntington .

Police said the suspect, or suspects, stole the dog, named Stella, and a PlayStation 5.

Stella is four years old and approximately 20 pounds.

Anyone with information about the break-in is asked to call Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.