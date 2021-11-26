ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
French Bulldog Stolen From Long Island Home In Thanksgiving Burglary

HUNTINGTON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police say a French bulldog was stolen from a home on Long Island during a Thanksgiving burglary.

It happened some time between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m. Thursday at a house on Robin Lane in Huntington .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NGXgA_0d7OTM4j00

(Credit: Suffolk County Police)

Police said the suspect, or suspects, stole the dog, named Stella, and a PlayStation 5.

Stella is four years old and approximately 20 pounds.

Anyone with information about the break-in is asked to call Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

Suzanne Tackett
4d ago

Obviously there was no one home during this burglary. I tend to think it was kids since it was a PlayStation and the dog were the only things that were taken. You might wanna look into who knows your house or what kids have been in your house

