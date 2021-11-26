AI That Tries To Be Funny Is Not Necessarily A Laughing Matter, Especially When Used By Self-Driving Cars

I largely have come to grips with the fact that, for the rest of my days, I’m going to be running a few lengths up the track behind innovation. I’ve made peace with the fact that I will have a few miserably frustrating days learning how to use all the stuff that’s supposed to make my life easier. But there are some innovations to which I have sworn eternal hostility on the altar of god. Bitcoin, for example. I don’t care that the new mayor of New York is a fan. Neither do I care that Senator Cynthia Lummis, Republican of Wyoming, crypto’s biggest fan in the Congress, currently sits on the Senate Banking Committee. Nothing will convince me to listen to someone say, “Hey, I invented new money!” with anything but the most profound skepticism. I may be an only child, but my poppa didn’t raise no fools.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO