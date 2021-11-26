Uninstall vs Using Agent Cleaner

Hi, I'm currently doing DHCP server migration from Windows server's DHCP server function to Palo Alto PA-3200 series, with PAN-OS 9.1 series. I copied over all the configurations from Windows server to Palo Alto including the IP address reservation. After migration, what happened was that, for an IP scope that corresponds to a VLAN with 802.1X dynamic VLAN allocation configured, the workstations whose MAC address is mapped to reserved IP address on Palo Alto could be allocated the reserved IP address for the first time, BUT, after signing out and signing in to the machine, the machines could not be allocated any IP address, therefore the users could not log in to the workstations. In the same VLAN, other workstations with no IP address reserved could be assigned an IP address properly from the pool; first sign in to the machine will assign an available IP address from the pool, and, if the user signs out and signs in again, the same IP address gets assigned to the machine as the first sign in.

SOFTWARE ・ 6 DAYS AGO