Burning out burnout at your company | H. Dennis Beaver

Ridgewood NJ, due to the protracted nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, many US healthcare workers are facing extreme burnout and leaving their posts in droves. About 18% of healthcare workers in the US have quit since the beginning of the pandemic and another 12% have been laid off. The stressors of the current emergency have nearly doubled the risk of burnout among physicians, with up to 75% reporting symptoms of exhaustion, depression, sleep disorders, or post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Healthcare workers also are reporting higher rates of “moral injury,” prolonged moral trauma caused by factors including staffing shortages, a lack of equipment necessary to treat patients, decreasing wages, or feelings of helplessness.
