ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Madison police officer resigns after being caught with woman

By Associated Press
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZRkTF_0d7ORKWX00

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Wisconsin police lieutenant has resigned after being recorded engaging in sexual activity with a woman in a police car that belonged to the Madison Police Department.

The department announced the resignation of Lt. Reginald Patterson Wednesday following an investigation into the incident, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.

A bystander in September had caught Patterson on camera with the woman in the back of a squad car.

It was in the parking lot of a Madison Farm and Fleet store.

The department moved to dismiss Patterson after finding he had violated multiple department policies.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 11

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
Madison, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Lieutenant#Ap#Madison Farm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy