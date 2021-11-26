ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 injured as ‘obviously dangerous’ pigs storm U.K. golf course

By Jami Ganz, New York Daily News
 4 days ago

Two golfers were injured this week when a pair of huge pigs stormed a golf course in England, forcing the club to close.

Lightcliffe Golf Club president Philip Marshall told CNN that the animals first invaded the Yorkshire club on Sunday though he doesn’t “know where they came from.”

One golfer was cut on the leg — and had to get a shot at the emergency room — after he “tried to shoo them off,” Marshall told CNN. The cut was minor, so the hospital visit was out of an abundance of caution as the animal was wild.

Though the pigs then “disappeared,” they weren’t gone for long, returning Tuesday, this time destroying parts of the course.

“They dug up the 18th green, the first tee and then our head green’s director tried to shoo one of them off,” said Marshall, noting that the director — just like the first victim of the pigs’ wrath — sustained a minor cut to his leg and “had to go and have a tetanus jab but he’s fine.”

Marshall told the outlet he subsequently called police and the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) to fetch the animals, though the former didn’t have jurisdiction.

While those on the course waited for the “very overstretched” RSPCA to arrive, Marshall says club members “managed to lead [the pigs] to the far corner of the course ... and left them there. We couldn’t approach them, we closed the course because they’re obviously dangerous.”

The pigs, who were waiting on the road outside the club, were subsequently put in transporters and taken away, after which, Marshall has no idea what became of them.

Since reopening the club, Lightcliffe is now offering free bacon sandwiches who anyone who books online to play.

