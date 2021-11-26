ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Pistol Annies craft holiday album for the not-so-sentimental

By Books
WRAL News
WRAL News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Country star Miranda Lambert readily admits that she doesn't really like Christmas music at all. The only thing that would get her in the spirit to do a holiday record was singing with her two best gal pals from the Pistol Annies, Ashley Monroe and Angaleena...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pride Publishing

Holiday Musical Spectacular “Annie LIVE!” airs December 2 on NBC

Dubbed the musical event of the Holiday Season, “Annie Live!” will air on Thursday, December 2 at 7:00 p.m. CST on NBC, WSMV Channel 4 in Nashville. The full cast of the star-studded broadcast has now been revealed. Celina Smith will light up center stage in the title role of Annie. Smith joins an all-star cast, including Taraji P. Henson as Miss Hannigan, Harry Connick Jr. as Daddy Warbucks, Nicole Scherzinger as Grace, Tituss Burgess as Rooster, Megan Hilty as Lily St. Regis, with Alan Toy as President Franklin D. Roosevelt and Andrea McArdle as Eleanor Roosevelt.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Merle Haggard
Person
Miranda Lambert
Person
Jesus
Person
Angaleena Presley
Person
Ashley Monroe
wbch.com

Snow flurries, little white churches and...Cracker Barrel? Pistol Annies share the inspiration for “Snow Globe”

Fans tuning in to watch the CMA Country Christmas special tonight will get a treat from the Pistol Annies, as they perform their new original Christmas tune, “Snow Globe.”. The festive track, co-written by band mates Miranda Lambert, Angaleena Presley and Ashley Monroe, is a stand-out from their new Christmas album, Hell of a Holiday. But it almost didn’t make it onto the track list, the band mates reveal. They wrote “Snow Globe” just under the wire, while already in the studio recording their Christmas project.
MUSIC
UPI News

Pistol Annies perform 'Hell of a Holiday' on 'Tonight Show'

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Pistol Annies took to the stage on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. The country music group, composed of Miranda Lambert, Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley, performed their new song "Hell of a Holiday" on Monday's episode of the NBC late-night show. Lambert, Monroe and Presley...
MUSIC
soundslikenashville.com

See Gabby Barrett, Pistol Annies and More on ‘CMA Country Christmas’

A very country holiday tradition continued for another year on Monday night (November 29), as the stars aligned for the 2021 CMA Country Christmas special. Hosted by Gabby Barrett and Carly Pearce, the festive night of cheerful tunes and twinkling lights featured performances from some of Nashville’s biggest names, and we’ve collected a few standouts here.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Music#White Christmas#Christmas Album#Country Christmas#The Pistol Annies#Harlan County Coal
Rolling Stone

‘Tis the Damn Season: Phoebe Bridgers Drops Her Annual Christmas Cover

Phoebe Bridgers has dropped her annual Christmas cover, releasing a rendition of Tom Waits’ “Day After Tomorrow.” Released off Waits’ 2004 album Real Gone, Bridgers’ version stays close to the original, carrying a melancholic glow throughout lines like “What I miss, you won’t believe/Shoveling snow and raking leaves.” The track features Bridgers’ bandmates Marshall Vore, Harrison Whitford, and others, along with a backing choir. It was produced by Bridgers, Tony Berg, and Ethan Gruska. All proceeds will be given to Los Angeles’ Local Integration & Family Empowerment Division, which provides resources to refugees, immigrants, and survivors of human trafficking in Southern California. “The Day After Tomorrow” follows several of Bridgers’ Christmas covers throughout the years, including Merle Haggard’s “If We Make It Thru December” (2020), Simon & Garfunkel’s “7 O’Clock News/Silent Night” (2019), McCarthy Trenching’s “Christmas Song” (2018), and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” (2017).
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Tori Kelly Finds Comfort in ‘North Star’ on ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas Playlist’

Tori Kelly finds comfort in her “North Star” in the first single from Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas Playlist, the holiday movie spin-off of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist. The track (which is available for preorder) and the Roku Channel film arrive on Wednesday. Produced by Harvey Mason Jr., and written by cast member Mary Steenburgen, Caitlyn Smith and Troy Verges, the song finds Kelly singing of a holiday gathering in the wake of loss. “I’m always looking up, ’cause I can feel your love and I know just where you are in the sky and in my blood,” she sings. “And I’ve never been...
MOVIES
NME

Watch Silk Sonic open the American Music Awards 2021

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak brought their Silk Sonic collaboration to the American Music Awards 2021 tonight (November 21) with a live performance. The duo announced their joint project earlier this year and revealed they had recorded an album together called ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’. After winning the award...
MUSIC
San Angelo LIVE!

Are the Turnpike Troubadours Hinting at Comeback?

TAHLEQUAH, OK – After nearly two years of silence, the Turnpike Troubadours posted an intriguing new photo of the band Monday on social media. The last that social media had heard from the band was in Jan. 2020. At the time the band was just announcing that their merchandise store was reopening. Prior to that the band had posted the sad news that they were breaking up.
ROCK MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
cbs3duluth.com

“Annie” provides heartwarming holiday fun at the NorShor Theatre

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Theatre is back in full swing, and to kick off the holidays, The Duluth Playhouse is performing “Annie” the Musical at the NorShor Theatre. What makes this version extra special is there’s not jut one Annie, but two. The Duluth Playhouse is giving 22...
DULUTH, MN
wcexaminer.com

'Jack Frost' a sentimental humorous holiday film

In the Warner Brothers holiday feature ‘Jack Frost,’ as a touring musician clinging to dreams of stardom, aging rocker Jack Frost never had much time for his wife, Gabby, and young son, Charlie.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood delivers unexpected news and fans are so sad

Carrie Underwood's exciting update on her much-loved activewear brand, CALIA, was tainted with something unexpected on Friday, when she revealed her new winter range, would be her last. The star looked glowing in new snapshots promoting the line and all the new holiday collection pieces. But fans were saddened to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

Marilyn Manson Reportedly Locked “Bad Girls” In A Soundproof Room

Marilyn Manson has faced dozens of allegations from women over the years, but a new story from Rolling Stone says that the shock-rocker reportedly locked his victims in something he often referred to as the “Bad Girls’ Room.”. A group of women has come forward and shared their stories with...
CELEBRITIES
Sioux City Journal

Here's why Iman Shumpert won 'Dancing' and what the series needs to do next

Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach won “Dancing with the Stars” Monday night and that’s just as it should be. Considering he came into the competition as an athlete trying to extend his playing time, Shumpert made the greatest leap into another arena. He and Karagach were halting at best during those first weeks. They dug in, figured out how to make their height discrepancy work and emerged as a pair who wowed each time out. Their dances were original, dynamic and filled with tricks others wouldn’t try. When he started lifting her like they were in the weight room, the results were impressive.
TV & VIDEOS
TVShowsAce

Kylie Jenner Decorates Home Alone, Where’s Travis Scott?

Kylie Jenner is trying to get into the Christmas spirit. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was spotted decorating her large home alone. This comes amid the ongoing Astroworld tragedy. Her boyfriend Travis Scott made his first public appearance in Palm Springs. TV Shows Ace previously reported that the...
TV SHOWS
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
44K+
Followers
44K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy