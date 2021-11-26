ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Bertie Auld hailed as one of Celtic’s ‘greatest ambassadors’ at final farewell

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ukWXD_0d7OQPej00

Bertie Auld was described as “one of the greatest ambassadors that Celtic Football Club could ever have wished for” as thousands of people gathered to say a final farewell.

Auld’s funeral service took place at St Mary’s in Calton in the east end of Glasgow, the church whose hall held the meeting that led to the establishment of the club in 1887.

Former managers Neil Lennon and Brendan Rodgers were among those who joined Auld’s family, including wife Liz and children Robert and Susan.

Former players included Dixie Deans, John Clark, George McCluskey, Frank McAvennie, Joe Miller and Tom Boyd.

Current manager Ange Postecoglou was present along with his first-team squad to pay their respects following Auld’s death at the age of 83 following a battle with dementia.

Among those speaking was Auld’s fellow Lisbon Lion, Jim Craig, who recounted the story of his team-mate launching into song in the tunnel beside a bemused Inter Milan team ahead of Celtic’s European Cup final triumph in 1967.

Praising Auld’s perceptive powers, Craig said of their opponents: “I have to admit they looked great, by the way. Tanned and oiled, their cashmere strip a thing of beauty, their boots gleaming, they just looked the part.

“We, on the other hand, were, to use a Scottish expression, peely-wally by comparison, our three days in the Portuguese sun giving us red blotches on our cheeks and that was about it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xDPvF_0d7OQPej00
Jim Craig ahead of Bertie Auld’s funeral service (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)

“It was a European Cup final, our biggest match of the season, and, like me, I suspect everyone was a bit on the apprehensive side.

“I have always thought Bertie noticed this and immediately raised his voice and launched into the Celtic Song. After a minute or two, we all joined in and it certainly helped us to cope with the big occasion.

“The Inter guys were less impressed. From the looks on their faces, I always thought that their reaction was: ‘What the blazes is this we are playing?’ They would soon know.”

Finishing his speech, Craig fought back tears and said: “Bertie Auld was a great Celt and, equally importantly, a very nice man. May he rest in peace.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WLA5F_0d7OQPej00
A tribute to Bertie Auld is displayed at Celtic Park (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)

The former Celtic director, Lord Willie Haughey, described Auld’s friendship with his former team-mates.

“We became really close during the great Jimmy Johnstone’s illness,” Lord Haughey said.

“It was during this period that I realised what great friendship was. His love for Jinky was immeasurable. In the last 18 months of the wee man’s life, Bertie visited him every single day. The bond that they had was a joy to behold.

“I can say without fear of contradiction, Bertie Auld’s personality, his charisma, his charm, but especially his humour, kept the wee man with us at least an extra year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uVXpd_0d7OQPej00
Bertie Auld at Celtic Park (Richard Sellers/PA) (PA Archive)

“When Tommy Gemmell was taken ill and went into a nursing home, Bertie went to see him every single day. He had big Tam laughing and joking right to the very end.

“Bertie adored being a Lisbon Lion because he believed that kept him connected to the club forever. He was certainly right about that.

“Over the past 50 years, Tommy Burns and Bertie Auld are the two greatest ambassadors that Celtic Football Club could ever have wished for.

“Since Tommy’s passing, Bertie has carried the baton himself. He has worked tirelessly protecting and enhancing the proud reputation of our great club. He travelled far and wide to attend Celtic supporter events. He drove thousands of miles across the UK and Ireland. He never let anyone down.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yFWWw_0d7OQPej00
The funeral cortege for Bertie Auld passes Celtic Park (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)

Auld’s nephew, Ian Cairns, explained there was no “filter” between his public persona and how he was with his family.

“My son was looking through the internet and he brought up an interview that my Uncle Bert had where he was talking about my grandad,” he added.

“And on it he tells you the story of when he signed for Celtic and my Daddy Joe says: ‘Son, at this club, if you entertain these fans they will love you forever and you will never be forgotten.’ Well Bertie, you entertained us all.”

Thousands of supporters later gathered outside Celtic Park and sang the Celtic Song as Auld’s coffin was driven past. After his family thanked well-wishers and viewed tributes, a chorus of You’ll Never Walk Alone rang out as they got back in their cars.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

James Forrest’s strike sends Celtic into Premier Sports Cup final

A goal from substitute James Forrest allowed Celtic to pay a fitting Hampden tribute to Bertie Auld as St Johnstone’s run of cup glory came to an end. Forrest fired home the only goal from close range in the 73rd minute as Celtic edged past a stubborn Saints side 1-0 in the Premier Sports Cup semi-finals.
SOCCER
jerseydoesntshrink.com

Bertie Auld - memories & interview

The gutwrenching feeling about Bertie Auld’s passing can still be felt days after the news broke at the weekend, and many fans have now made the trip to Celtic Park to pay their respects to a legend of the club. The manager and the captain laid a wreath outside the...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Gemmell
Person
Neil Lennon
Person
Bertie Auld
Person
Jimmy Johnstone
Person
Ange Postecoglou
Person
Ian Cairns
Person
Brendan Rodgers
Yardbarker

Celtic v Hibs – The Bertie Auld League Cup Final, 19 December 2021

Martin Boyle of Hibernian scores their third goal from the penalty spot, completing his hat-trick during the Premier Sports Cup semi-final match between Hibernian and theRangers at Hampden Park on November 21, 2021 . (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images) But let no-one get the wrong end of the stick and...
SOCCER
BBC

Thousands of Celtic fans pay their respects to Bertie Auld

Thousands of fans gathered to pay their respects as the funeral cortege of Lisbon Lion Bertie Auld made its way past Celtic Park. Auld's funeral mass was held at St Mary's church in Calton, Glasgow, and shown on big screens at Celtic Park. The cortege then made its way to...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ambassadors#Celtic Park#Celtic Football Club#Inter Milan#European Cup#Scottish#Portuguese
Yardbarker

Watch: Behind The Scenes Footage Of Green Brigade Preparing Bertie Auld Tributes Captures Group’s Dedication To Celtic

Bertie Auld all smiles as he takes part in the Green Brigade’s Lisbon 50th anniversary display. The Celtic Ultras group, who often divide opinion, clearly put in a huge amount of work to pull off two fitting tributes for a club legend. Their efforts demonstrated nothing short of complete dedication and love of Celtic, despite what the detractors say.
SOCCER
FanSided

Jota’s stance on permanent Celtic move finally revealed

Jota has been an absolute revelation ever since arriving at Celtic on a season-long loan from Benfica in the summer. He is already one of the most important players in Ange Postecoglou’s team and seems to be getting better. The Hoops have an option to buy included in the loan deal believed to be around €7.5 million and now the big question is whether they can keep the Portuguese star at Parkhead on a permanent basis.
SOCCER
kxnet.com

Ready for Rangnick: Sancho helps Man United draw at Chelsea

LONDON (AP) — The cautious game plan, with Cristiano Ronaldo dropped to the bench, worked for Manchester United. Hitting Chelsea on the counterattack, with Jadon Sancho scoring his first Premier League goal, and grabbing a point is the type of damage limitation-mode United is in this season. Snatching a 1-1...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Chelsea learn possible opponents for Club World Cup

Chelsea have been drawn to face Auckland City, Al Jazira or Al Hilal in the semi-finals of the Fifa Club World Cup.The tournament takes place between February 3 and 12 next year in the United Arab EmiratesThomas Tuchel’s side will enter the competition at the last-four stage after beating Premier League rivals Manchester City in last season’s Champions League final.Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal will play the winner of the opening match between hosts Al Jazira and New Zealand side Auckland, with the Blues awaiting the victors of that subsequent second-round clash.In the other side of the draw, Egyptian club...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Caroline Weir in running for FIFA’s Puskas Award for second year running

Manchester City midfielder Caroline Weir has been nominated for FIFA’s 2021 Puskas Award for her goal against Manchester United – the second year in succession she is up for the prize.The Scotland international is on an 11-player shortlist for the world governing body’s goal of the year award, along with former Tottenham forward Erik Lamela and Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez Weir is in the running for her goal in February’s Manchester derby, where after showing good footwork on the edge of the box she chipped United goalkeeper Mary Earps.This is the second consecutive time that Weir has been included...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Malky Mackay backs resilient Ross County to fight for rest of Premiership season

Malky Mackay believes Ross County’s last-gasp equaliser against Dundee United demonstrated the spirit required at St Mirren on Wednesday and in the rest of the season. The cinch Premiership bottom side looked to be heading to defeat on Saturday when Staggies defender Harry Clarke picked up a second yellow card in the 75th minute with the visitors leading through a goal in the 49th minute by Louis Appere.
SOCCER
newschain

St Mirren skipper Joe Shaughnessy suspended for Ross County’s visit

St Mirren centre-back Joe Shaughnessy is suspended for Wednesday’s cinch Premiership encounter with Ross County. The defender was sent off in the closing stages of Saturday’s 2-0 defeat by Hearts. The skipper joins fellow central defender Conor McCarthy (ankle) on the sidelines. Harry Clarke is suspended for County’s trip to...
SOCCER
newschain

Stewart Robertson insists Rangers do not need to sell any players

Managing director Stewart Robertson insists Rangers do not need to sell any players as he claims the club are moving towards financial sustainability. The Ibrox club reported a £23.5million operating loss for last season in their annual accounts. The deficit for the year to June 30, 2021 was more than...
SPORTS
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
105K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy