ECB publishes game-wide action after ‘earthquake’ Azeem Rafiq racism revelations

By Sports Team
 4 days ago

England and Wales Cricket board chief executive Tom Harrison has not ruled out an independent regulator for cricket after admitting an “earthquake” had hit the sport in the last few weeks.

The ECB published a 12-point, game-wide action plan on Friday to tackle racism and all forms of discrimination in the game, following Azeem Rafiq’s testimony to MPs earlier this month about the abuse he suffered at Yorkshire.

“The last few weeks have been very, very tough for cricket. It feels like an earthquake has hit us,” Harrison said.

“The most damning part of Azeem’s testimony is that he didn’t want his son to be part of the game. That is, for someone in my job, the most difficult thing you can hear.”

One of the points in the action plan is a governance review of the ECB. In a week where a fan-led review recommended an independent regulator for football, Harrison said it was appropriate that the review should at least consider whether that was the best way forward for cricket too.

“We had a meeting yesterday with the county chairs… whether we should be the regulator and the national governing body going forward,” he said.

“That conversation is one we’re going to have with the game as well.

“I think it’s the right time for us now to go back as a collective again and work out whether we have got the right governance structures, given the pressures and the uniquely different role that ECB plays now as a major sport, with the multiple hats that we have to wear, overseeing the game as we do.

Tom Harrison says he will not walk away as ECB chief executive (PA) (PA Wire)

“If a governance review comes back with a recommendation (that an independent regulator is appropriate) then you’ve got to have a very good reason not to go along with that recommendation.”

The ECB’s regulatory processes – and why it had not intervened to investigate Rafiq’s allegations at an earlier stage – were questioned by the same Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee who heard from Rafiq.

The plan looks at understanding and education more, addressing dressing-room culture, removing barriers in the talent pathway, creating a welcoming environment for all and publishing localised EDI action plans within six months.

Some of the measures agreed by the game-wide response to racism will be implemented immediately like EDI training for all those who work in cricket and the adoption of anonymised recruitment tools for senior roles.

There are others with a deadline in mind, like targets for board diversity to include 30 per cent female or locally representative ethnicity by April of next year. Compliance will be subject to a “comply or explain” provision.

ECB central funding could be withheld where EDI minimum standards are not met, the governing body said.

The plan also commits the sport to adopting a standardised approach to reporting, investigating and responding to complaints, allegations and whistleblowing across the game within three months.

Harrison was asked whether he had considered his own position amid the racism scandal.

“I’m so committed to sorting this issue with the game,” he said.

“I understand I have the backing of the game and I am very motivated to make sure we provide this welcoming environment across our sport, for everybody.

“That is something I’ve felt passionately about since the moment I walked into this job, and I’m not going to walk away from that now.”

The ECB will work with recruitment firm Perrett Laver to help achieve the board diversity targets, its chief diversity and communications officer Kate Miller said.

The firm already supports Sport England and UK Sport in their drive to diversify the boards of sports governing bodies.

Asked why someone from a diverse background would want to work in cricket given the revelations of recent weeks, Harrison said: “Whilst we’ve obviously seen some horrific examples of our game, of excluding people and exploiting people in some cases, there are incidents of best practice out there as well.

“Our approach has to be to go into communities, talk to community leaders from every side of the cricket-playing and the non cricket-playing spectrum to work out what it is we’re not doing or not doing well enough.

“You’re dealing with unconscious bias right the way through to some of the more extreme testimony that we’ve heard over the last few weeks. You know, we’ve got to deal with all of it and I think there’s enough positive energy out there to get this right.”

Harrison said he regretted the decision of Mehmooda Duke, the chair of Leicestershire and one of only two people from an ethnic minority group to hold such a position across the 18 first-class counties, to stand down.

“I’m very sorry to hear that decision. I think there are lots of people in the game who feel that our commitments don’t go far enough. I’m probably in that camp myself.

“I’m sorry to see her go because she had a huge contribution to make.”

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Azeem Rafiq
SkySports

Azeem Rafiq: Key revelations from cricketer's evidence to MPs on racism at Yorkshire CCC

Protected by parliamentary privilege, Rafiq has been revealing all aspects of his wide-ranging allegations of institutional racism at Yorkshire County Cricket Club without fear of legal reprisal. The 30-year-old initially voiced his claims in an interview in September 2020. A protracted investigation by Yorkshire eventually concluded he was a victim...
SOCIETY
The Guardian

Azeem Rafiq’s testimony should shine a light on racism in every workplace

I spent some of the past summer at the Lord’s and Oval cricket grounds watching my beloved England and Pakistan play. When both teams play each other, I’m never going to be on the losing side. As is the case for many working-class British Asians, cricket has been part of my life since childhood, and a personal barometer for racism, classism, Islamophobia, identity and belonging. Remember Norman Tebbit’s infamous “cricket test”?
SOCIETY
The Independent

Azeem Rafiq’s revelations: All you need to know on cricket’s racism crisis

Azeem Rafiq’s testimony to MPs and witness statement about the discrimination he experienced at Yorkshire have sent shockwaves through the sport.Here the PA news agency summarises the state of play in cricket’s racism crisis.What is the background to this?Former Yorkshire player Rafiq gave interviews in the summer of 2020 alleging he was the victim of racial harassment and bullying during two spells at the club, the first between 2008 and 2014 and second between 2016 and 2018.Yorkshire launched an investigation almost immediately but were criticised for the length of time the report took to complete and their failure to publish...
SOCIETY
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Azeem Rafiq: What England's cricket racism scandal is all about

Over the past few weeks English cricket has been hit by allegations of racism by a former Yorkshire player. A botched investigation into Azeem Rafiq's claims has now led to the resignation of several top officials at the county club. Who is Azeem Rafiq and what did he claim?. Azeem...
SOCIETY
newschain

ECB to unveil delayed action plan on racism following Azeem Rafiq’s claims

Cricket’s game-wide response to combat racism is set to be unveiled on Friday after two delays already to the publication of a 12-point action plan. An emergency summit of the sport’s leading decision-makers took place last week, days after Azeem Rafiq appeared in front of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee where he detailed in depth his own experiences of racism in cricket.
SOCIETY
BBC

Azeem Rafiq: Five-point plan to tackle racism and discrimination published

A full review of dressing-room culture is part of a wide-ranging action plan to tackle discrimination and racism in cricket in England and Wales. It has been issued following allegations made by Azeem Rafiq and a number of other players. The five-point plan has "12 tangible actions", while the England...
SOCIETY
SkySports

Azeem Rafiq meets Holocaust survivor after revelations over messages mocking Jews

Cricket whistle-blower Azeem Rafiq has met a Holocaust survivor after it was revealed he sent antisemitic messages as a 19-year-old. The former Yorkshire player toured the Jewish museum in north London and met 86-year-old Ruth Barnett, who fled Nazi Germany aged four. Last week Rafiq's evidence before MPs in Westminster...
WORLD
Daily Mail

ECB reveal their 12-point plan to tackle racism and discrimination in cricket... as chief Tom Harrison admits 'it feels like an earthquake has hit us' following Azeem Rafiq's explosive DCMS hearing

Tom Harrison has described the racism scandal that has engulfed cricket as an 'earthquake' but insists he remains the right man to repair the widespread damage. The ECB chief executive, speaking after the publication of the governing body's 12-point action plan to address equality, inclusion and diversity in the sport, is also adamant the crisis sparked by Azeem Rafiq's allegations against Yorkshire of racism can be a force for good.
SOCIETY
The Guardian

‘Completely unacceptable’: IGA supermarket under fire for sign racially profiling African customers

A supermarket in Melbourne’s western suburbs has apologised over a sign on its register that told staff to get help when African people entered the store. The ABC reports the sign at the IGA in Sunshine West had been taped to the register for three years, and it said: “If an African customer comes to the bottle shop presses [sic] the button for assistance immediately! Minimum 2 staffs [sic] in front while we serve Africans.”
WORLD
newschain

newschain

