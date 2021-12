Tom Holland finally said "With Great Power Comes Great Responsibility" during the massive Spider-Man: No Way Home fan event. People piled into a Los Angeles theater to see the trailer first last night. But, they also got to hear Tom Holland speak about what Spider-Man means to him. It got emotional as the young star reflected on the rabid fan response to the second clip. Even more curious was the fact that the Avenger said that notion was the core of the Web-Slinger's character. It seems as though the phrase might finally be making its appearance on the big screen in a few weeks too. A lot has been made of No Way Home and its multiversal stakes. But, a lot of fans want nothing more than Spidey to get back to some of the smaller-scale conflicts from the Sam Raimi trilogy. Could they get their wish? It's unclear at this point. But, it seems like they might get that iconic line. And, that's a good start.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO