Corn trade is 8 to 11 cents lower, beans are 7 to 8 cents lower and wheat is 10 to 20 cents lower. Corn trade is 8 to 11 cents lower at midday Monday with firm spread trade as the December contract prepares to go into delivery and action fading back from the upper end of the range. Weekly export inspections were OK at 766,063 metric tons.

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO