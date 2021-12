Cade Cunningham showed countless times in college at Oklahoma State the ability to take over games late, and the No. 1 pick is now doing so with the Detroit Pistons. Cunningham leads all rookies in fourth quarter scoring average with five points, easily his best average of any period. He also ranks near the top of the league in clutch-time scoring, averaging three points when the Pistons are either ahead or trailing by five points in the final five minutes.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO