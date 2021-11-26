Baltimore-area consumers return to Black Friday shopping traditions -- at less frenzied pace than years past

Dwayne McCrae was among Baltimore-area shoppers Friday who revived the longtime tradition of heading out early to hunt for deals, after shying away from day-after-Thanksgiving crowds in 2020.

“I like to come out to get the experience,” said McCrae, a boxing trainer who got help loading an oversized TV into his SUV at Best Buy in Timonium. “It’s Black Friday only once a year, so why not?”

McCrae, 41, who runs Boxing Addict’z in Odenton, said he wanted to see the Samsung product before buying it and didn’t want to wait for shipping.

“The deals are unbelievable,” McCrae said. “You’ve got to take advantage.”

After a year marked by sheltering at home and shuttered stores, experts believe many consumers are pining for more “typical” activities during this year’s holiday shopping season.

With vaccination rates on the rise, stores are regaining shares of the market while online sales are still growing rapidly, but at more typical, prepandemic levels, according to retail consulting firm The NPD Group.

In a survey of consumers, the firm found that more than a third missed browsing retail store aisles, while 30% said they look forward to shopping in malls. Another 30% said they pine for the Black Friday shopping frenzy.

Just under a fourth said they missed going out to see holiday displays, store windows and decorations, while 15% said in-person visits to Santa were important to them.

“The consumer’s general hunger for the experience of shopping in-person, combined with their longing for missed traditions in 2020 will be evident over the holidays,” said Marshal Cohen, chief retail industry advisor for NPD.

But long lines at daybreak and jammed stores appeared to be a thing of the past, with many retailers starting both in-store and online sales as early as the end of October this year.

Still some Baltimore-area shoppers said they found it worth their while to head out early for deals on Black Friday, often on products they wanted to see in-person before buying.

Mak Jane, a water treatment project engineer from Timonium, picked up a laptop for his nephew, a security camera and an Alexa device at Best Buy.

“The deals are on,” Jane said. “40% and 30%. It’s the best time to buy some electronics.”

He said he first checks out the offerings online and decides what he’s going to buy, but said “I’d rather come to the store.”

After being disappointed for months by sold-out online sales of an upgraded Xbox console, Micah Johnson said he felt lucky to buy one of only four left at the Timonium electronics retailer on Friday.

“Some things you don’t know what they have in store, so it’s an opportunity to check to see what they actually have, and you don’t have to pay the shipping,” said Johnson, a high school senior from Fort Washington in Prince George’s County who was visiting Baltimore-area relatives for Thanksgiving.

Experts expect strong sales this holiday season, despite supply chain challenges and rising inflation. Bain & Company is forecasting 7% growth in U.S. retail sales for the season, which would be the second-highest growth rate in more than two decades.

Retail sales grew 11% year over year in October, the third straight month of double digit growth. Categories that suffered during the pandemic, such as apparel and electronics, are performing well thanks to pent-up consumer demand.

While retailers continue to promote Black Friday, they have recognized that the pandemic may have forever changed shopping patterns. Health concerns last year shifted more people than ever to online, and many will continue to favor that option as the pandemic continues to ebb and flow.

“There is a growing sentiment [among retailers] to keep up appearances at the very least to get back to that normal experience,” said Chris Costello, senior director of marketing research for marketing technology firm Skai.

“But on the other hand we are still in a global pandemic,” said Costello, whose firm works with retailers on advertising, “What we learned from last year is a lot of people may have taken to online shopping for the first time last year and now see that as an efficient option, particularly folks who might be still concerned about health and safety.”

This story will be updated.