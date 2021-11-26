FDA: Merck COVID Pill Effective, Experts Will Review Safety

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The omicron variant is causing waves of concern around the globe as scientists try to pinpoint exactly what kind of threat it poses in our race to contain COVID-19. As a response to the new variant, the White House is focusing on COVID-19 boosters as a defense against the ever-mutating coronavirus. Everyone age 18 and up in the US who got Pfizer or Moderna can get a booster at least six months after their second shot, and everyone who received Johnson & Johnson can get one at least two months after their shot.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO