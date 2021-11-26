ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDA: Merck COVID Pill Effective, Experts Will Review Safety

By Associated Press
WTTW - Chicago PBS
WTTW - Chicago PBS
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFederal health regulators say an experimental COVID-19 pill from Merck is effective against the virus, but they will seek input from outside experts on risks of birth defects and other potential problems during pregnancy. The Food and Drug Administration posted its analysis of the pill ahead of a public...

news.wttw.com

