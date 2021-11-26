ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Aransas, TX

Chapel on the Dunes

By Editors' Picks
Fstoppers
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGot out for a bit of a road trip to Port Aransas, Texas. Came across the Chapel...

fstoppers.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Why scientists — and much of the world — reacted so quickly to the omicron variant

When Jeremy Kamil got his first look at B.1.1.529, the coronavirus variant that would soon be named omicron, it didn’t take long to see the differences. More than 30 mutations made the variant's spike proteins, which cover the outside of the virus and are the main targets of vaccines and the body’s immune responses, different from those of the virus that first emerged in late 2019.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dunes
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Port Aransas, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy