Area runners named to 2021 All-Ardmoreite cross country teams

By Beau Bearden, The Daily Ardmoreite
 4 days ago
It was another successful campaign for area runners, highlighted by several who competed earlier this month at the state cross country meet. While no local teams won a state championship, a pair of athletes capped their high school careers on a high note.

Dickson’s Ashlen Clem finished eighth in the Class 3A State Championship, while Madill’s Isabel Sanchez was 10th during the 4A state meet.

The 2021 All-Ardmoreite girls cross country team includes the two along with Dickson’s Katlen Clem, Emily Nogueira, Marya Southerland along with Lone Grove’s Emma Gaston and Plainview’s Alli McAdams and Scarlett Williams. Madill’s Yvette Ariciaga is also on the squad with teammates Korlee Cunningham-Martin and Joslyn Stumblingbear along with Marietta’s Tanasia Randle and Maddy Torres.

Meanwhile, the 2021 All-Ardmoreite boys cross country team features Dickson’s Blake Tippeconnie, Lone Grove’s Cayden Copeland, Andy Dunham and Brody Newton; Plainview’s Trevor Honeycutt, Ethan Lollman and Jonathan Garcia; Madill’s Anthony Sanchez, Armando Gonzalez and James Valadez; Marietta’s Preston Eastmon, Wyatt Vinson and Kyler Williams.

All athletes are invited to the Best of the Arbuckles Banquet in May 2022, where the Girl and Boy Runner of the Year will be announced.

It’s safe to say Isabel Sanchez was tough to catch during her senior season, highlighted by a Class 4A Individual Regional Championship on Oct. 30. She was in the top five in all six regular-season races, including a first-place finish at Madill Cat Run.

Ashlen Clem was just as successful as her senior year included a top finish at the Healdton meet on Oct. 12. She also finished in the top 10 in six of seven races.

Katlen Clem joined her sister with a top finish at Healdton as she took third and tallied a ninth at 3A Regionals on Oct. 23.

Scarlett Williams finished second at the Oklahoma Baptist University Challenge, while McAdams was close behind in fourth.

Nogueira’s best outing was a sixth-place finish at the North Rock Creek Heartland Championship on Sept. 18, while Southerland took 12th at Healdton and Gaston followed in 18th.

Ariciaga’s first race of the season led her to a 12th-place finish at East Central University on Sept. 9, while Cunningham-Martin was sixth at the Madill Cat Run and Stumblingbear took 12th at 4A Regionals.

Randle’s best finish was second at Healdton and Torres placed second at the Madill Cat Run.

Switching gears to the boys, Vinson put up impressive numbers in his junior year, highlighted a top finish at Healdton. He also placed fourth at the 3A State meet and placed in the top five in all eight races.

Lollman’s best outing was second at ECU and he added two other top-five finishes. Honeycutt took fifth on three occasions at Madill, ECU and North Rock Creek, while Garcia was sixth at North Rock Creek.

Kyler Williams placed third at Healdton and was 13th at state, while Eastmon took 15th at the Madill Cat Run.

Anthony Sanchez tallied back-to-back third-place finishes at Madill and ECU. Gonzalez took in 11th at ECU, while Valadez was 16th.

Newton placed 23rd at Madill, while Copeland was 30th at Healdton and Dunham took 31st at the Lake Country Conference meet.

Tippeconnie rounds out the honorees as he finished 25th at Healdton.

